CCU faculty recognized for research, scholarly, and creative accomplishments

 2 days ago

Seventeen Coastal Carolina University faculty members were recognized with 2022 Faculty Innovation and Excellence Awards, presented by the Office of the Provost. The awards highlight accomplishments across all areas of University life, spanning teaching excellence and innovation; research, scholarly, and creative accomplishments; and outreach and service, to celebrate the distinctive manifestations...

Phys.org

Improving science literacy means changing science education

To graduate with a science major, college students must complete between 40 and 60 credit hours of science coursework. That means spending around 2,500 hours in the classroom throughout their undergraduate career. However, research has shown that despite all that effort, most college science courses give students only a fragmented...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Government-funded scientific research reflects public interest, study finds

Around the world, governments fund scientific research with taxpayer money as a public good. But how well does science serve the public interest in practice? A new study led by Northwestern University researchers finds that public funding is well-aligned with public use, and that the public tends to value research that scientists also see as impactful within their fields.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

