‘It was terrible.’ Widow of victim in fatal Island Park hit-and-run urges driver to turn himself in

Police say a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Island Park Monday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Long Beach Road and Marina Place around 9 p.m.

News 12 has learned the victim has been identified as Dodanim Emmanuel Chavez, a 34-year-old father of a 3-year-old girl. Chavez also left behind a stepson Erick and a widow, Laura.

Both Erick and Laura were beside themselves with grief when they spoke to News 12 cameras.

Witnesses told Laura that the driver was driving recklessly. Laura had a message for the driver.

“I just want the person who hit and run to turn themselves in. He had left, my daughter is 3 years old. He's not going to know her. She's not going to know him growing up. And please turn yourself in. Please. I'm begging you. He didn't deserve this. He didn't have to die the way he did. It was terrible," they said.



The widow tells News 12 t hat Chavez was running out to his car from the house he lived in to grab something after moving items to the new home he had just purchased. That's when he was hit and left for dead.



Police have not shared any details about the car that hit Chavez.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 1-800-220-TIPS.