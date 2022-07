6-7 Coen Carr is a native of Stockbridge, GA, but he plays for the powerhouse program at Legacy Early College in Greenville. USC and Clemson are among his offers and there is interest in the two, but Carr has blossomed to a national level recruit after a strong showing earlier this month at the NBPA Camp, so the battle is on to keep him in the state.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO