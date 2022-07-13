Best Prime Day Kindle deals 2022 — save on Paperwhite, Oasis and more

Prime Day is here, and so are the Prime Day Kindle deals we anticipated. Yes, Amazon is doing what it always does, and discounting every single one of its e-readers. This way, you've got more money to spend on actual e-books, and the opportunity to upgrade your aging Kindle with Prime Day deals savings.

Our favorite deals below so far are on the Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently $45 off, but if you're looking for something more premium then the Kindle Oasis has been given a $75 price cut. Put down your book and reading glasses, because here are all the deals worth shopping on day two of Prime Day !

Read on to find out how much Amazon is cutting the other Kindle prices down by, as these Prime Day Kindle deals include the entry-level and high-end models, as well as the Kids Edition Kindle.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

The best Kindle for most people is the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, as it's got a 6-inch flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. It's currently $45 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, and one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals you can get, especially if you go for the ad-free version, $40 off, at $109 . View Deal

Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The basic, entry-level Amazon Kindle is no slouch, having gained front-lighting over the last years. That means you can see its 6-inch screen in the dark, while you read throughout the night. This Prime Day Kindle deal saves you $45, for the most affordable way into the Kindle ecosytstem. Amazon's even throwing in three free months of Kindle Unlimited. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $49 @ Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. So with this Prime Day Kindle deal, you'll save while giving them the best experience — without any special offer ads on the lock screen. Three of the four styles are out of stock, but there is still one available View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $189 now $134 @ Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Oasis has some great features, but not everyone wants a metal kindle, nor do they want a $249 Kindle. So, Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition brings one of its best features — automatically-adjusting front light — down to a more affordable price. It also offers wireless charging. Now, for Prime Day? It's $55 off! View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Want a Kindle that screams luxury? Right now, the aluminum Kindle Oasis, which has page-turning buttons and a warm display setting for night reading — plus the same water resistance and sharp 300ppi screen as the Paperwhite — is $75 off at Amazon. That larger discount makes a lot of sense, as the most expensive Kindle deserves the best Prime Day Kindle deal. The ad-free version is $189 , saving you $80. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (2018, 32GB): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Say you prefer a slightly smaller screen. Say you don't care about USB-C. If all you care about is getting a great Kindle? Well, the 2018 model of the waterproof Paperwhite was the best Kindle when it came out, and now you can save $60 on this model that has a ton of storage (32GB, four times as much as the 8GB entry-level model) for carrying your whole library around with you. View Deal

Best Prime Day Kindle bundle deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon

Our favorite Kindle doesn't need much, but this bundle packs the true essentials, and this is one of the top Prime Day Kindle deals at $75 off. Not only do you get the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, but a leather cover-case and a power adapter, perfect accessories for when you're reading on the road. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite (2018, 32GB) bundle with Book Cover and Cellular connectivity: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

We love the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, and this bundle is perfect for your next road trip. Its Book Cover case helps protect it when you throw it in a bag, and cellular connectivity means you don't need Wi-Fi to download a new read. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: 4 free months

For those who already love their Kindle, or want to get a lot of free things to fill their new Kindle up, Amazon's Kindle Unlimited sale has you covered. New Kindle Unlimited members can get 4 free months of the service during Prime Day. View Deal

Which is the best Kindle to buy on Prime Day?

When it comes to picking one of the best Kindles , our Kindle Paperwhite review shouts its praises as the king of Amazon's e-readers. Its water resistance and perfectly-even lighting makes it perfect for perusing a book in all sorts of situations. Plus, it finally has USB-C, making it easy to charge with the same cable that you may use for your laptop or phone.

Our Amazon Kindle review explains that the entry-level Kindle is still good too, but its lighting isn't as great as the Paperwhite's. It also doesn't have the water resistance or USB-C charging that the Paperwhite does. That said, its smaller design and display may be optimal for those with smaller hands.

As for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ? It's got wireless charging and auto-adjusting lighting for less friction. That may not be worth the price of admission, but those with deeper pockets should also check out the luxe Kindle Oasis . Those shopping for kids should check out our comprehensive Kindle Kids Edition review has more details.

