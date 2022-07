Christopher S. Benefield, 40, left us on July 12, 2022, at Spokane, Washington. He was born in Libby, Montana, on Nov. 24, 1981. He attended Libby schools and graduated Libby High School in 2000. Christopher enjoyed outdoor activities, an incredible passion for Christ, and his unremarkable love for his only daughter Alexis Marie Benefield. Chris never met a stranger and loved a good conversation. His smile would draw long conversations and laughter that could be heard through the Lincoln County Valley. Chris was always willing to give a helping hand anywhere he could if he knew that it would make someone’s...

LIBBY, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO