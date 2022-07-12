ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Weekly “What is it?”: Springs

University of Florida
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is just SO much water in Florida. Besides the tremendous amount of rain and 1,350 miles of coastline and beachfront, there are endless bays, bayous, creeks, rivers, and streams. In this state, it is extraordinarily difficult to live more than a few miles from a body of water. Among the...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Time to prep for your fall Florida garden

With food prices climbing toward the sky it may be time to consider pulling that brown thumb out of your pocket and adding a little green paint to it. Growing a garden can be a humbling experience, especially in Florida, but despite the fact, that you may feel your thumb is brown, remember, you can always change things. Truthfully, gardening is mostly a matter of being persistent. Once you know the basics, it’s a matter of applying them. The commitment begins with planning and getting started early.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Crystal River, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Local oyster shucking champion to be featured on a documentary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many of us love to down a dozen raw oysters but not all of us like to dig them out. That’s not a problem for Bay County’s Honor Allen. He can shuck an oyster almost faster than you can blink and he has the awards to prove it.
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
getthecoast.com

Gas pumps shut down in FWB

And happy Friday! Let’s get to the news this morning…. Twin Cities Hospital named among Top 100 Hospitals in U.S. HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the first time HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Water#Northwest Florida#Water Table#Water Systems#What Is It#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Springs#Vortex
97X

Florida Record Broken For Most People Simultaneously Skinny Dipping

A new record has been set in Florida! On Sunday, the Treasure Coast Naturists broke the record for the most people simultaneously skinny dipping on the Treasure Coast. This year the Coast Naturists held its annual skinny-dip on July 10th at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County in an attempt to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny-dipping.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

A massive Florida castle house is now on the market

A house designed to look exactly like a medieval castle is now for sale in Florida. Located just north of Jacksonville at 45500 Stratton Rd., in Callahan, the castle house was built in 2008 by developer Mark Drury, and has just about everything a royal court could ask for. The...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Where to See Endangered Key Deer in Florida

According to the Florida Bar Association, as of 2020, there was an estimated stable population of 700,000 deer in Florida. Still, some varieties of deer are more plentiful than others. And some are endangered. One example of a severely endangered deer in Florida is the Key deer.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Florida seeks to curb problem of abandoned boats

- Owners of boats at risk of becoming derelict would be able to rid themselves of the vessels at no cost under a state program. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Thursday advanced rule changes for the "Vessel Turn-In Program," which is intended to help speed the removal of privately owned boats that have been abandoned, wrecked, junked, or substantially dismantled in state waters.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
Chipley Bugle

Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell Jr. Obit

Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell Jr. 57, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on July 10, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. Jimmy was born on September 25, 1964 in Brunswick, Georgia to Jimmy Ferrell Sr. and Elizabeth Boggs. He had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 3 years since coming from Brunswick, Georgia where he worked in the construction industry building houses. In his free time he loved fishing both fresh and saltwater, as well as restoring his 97’ Ford. For the previous 3 years he attended Restoring Hope Ministries in Chipley, Florida. He was a Momma’s boy at heart and loved his family dearly, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.
CHIPLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy