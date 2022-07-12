Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh is CAUGHT taking drugs… will David tell Liam?

Emmerdale 's Leyla Cavanagh's druggy secret is exposed in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The wheels are about to come off for Leyla Cavanagh.

Her occasional drug use has become a full-blown, full-time problem and is causing damage in every aspect of her life.

In the grip of a high, Leyla recently told Jacob she'd pay for his university accommodation. But she's left regretting her flashy move when her son shows her the expensive place he's found and is expecting her to pay for.

Jacob's dead chuffed as Leyla has offered to cover the cost of his uni accommodation. But the mum was high as a kite when she flashed the cash and is now regretting her showy offer. Can she even afford it? (Image credit: ITV)

At work, things aren't going well either.

With her highs and strung-out lows affecting her capabilities, her wedding planning skills aren't up to much. And Leyla doesn't fare well when Kim strides in bombarding her with questions about her nuptials.

Failing to satisfy Kim, Leyla finds herself sacked!

Bride-to-be Kim Tate is unimpressed by wedding planner Leyla's capabilities and sacks her! (Image credit: ITV)

Barely pausing for breath, Leyla reaches for her stash and is about to take a line of coke when David walks into Take A Vow and clocks the white powder on the table.

David is shocked to find Leyla about to take cocaine… (Image credit: ITV)

… can Leyla talk her way out of the situation and stop David from telling her husband Liam she's got a secret drug habit? (Image credit: ITV)

Though Leyla tries to talk her way out of it, David's not fooled. Will he listen when she pleads with him not to tell her doctor husband Liam?

Dan is struggling with Amelia who's become a monosyllabic teen. Though he's been trying to keep tabs, Dan learns he has no real idea what's going on in his daughter's world when Lydia tells him Amelia's been seeing someone.

Dan asks Amelia who she's seeing… (Image credit: ITV)

Body-conscious teenager Amelia rails at her dad for asking about her love life. Dan doesn't know the half of it, does he? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Amelia talk when her dad broaches the subject? And will she tell Dan she's been having dizzy spells? Is the weight-gain syrup she's secretly been taking making her ill?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

