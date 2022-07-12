ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale spoilers: secret drug addict Leyla Cavanagh is making MAD MOVES

By Sarah Waterfall
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Emmerdale 's secret addict Leyla Cavanagh is getting very messy in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Leyla Cavanagh now totally addicted to coke, the once focussed, organised woman has gone. Leyla's now a mess, barely managing to hold down her wedding planning business, let alone marriage and motherhood.

When she strides into the shop, David is seething with her. Leyla reels as her shopkeeper ex has a go at her about not being there for their son Jacob whose departure for university looms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgKi7_0gcZdTO800

David accuses Leyla of not being there for their son Jacob who's off to university soon. (Image credit: ITV)

High as a kite, Leyla throws money at the 'problem' telling Jacob she'll pay for his accommodation. Though Jakey's thrilled, Leyla's OTT gesture only serves to make David even angrier at his flakey flashy ex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exiG0_0gcZdTO800

Jacob's thrilled when Leyla offers to pay for his uni accommodation. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlbQa_0gcZdTO800

Leyla's flashy gesture makes David even angrier. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, having posted the video of her attack on her social channels, Nicola's regretting her decision and is panicking she's made matters worse. Can Jimmy find the right words to calm her down or is he just as worried?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBZFZ_0gcZdTO800

Nicola worries that posting the video of her attack online has made matters worse. Does husband Jimmy feel the same? (Image credit: ITV)

At Woodbine, Dawn needs to make a decision about Clemmie . Are she and husband Billy on the same page?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

