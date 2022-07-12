Emmerdale spoilers: secret drug addict Leyla Cavanagh is making MAD MOVES
Emmerdale 's secret addict Leyla Cavanagh is getting very messy in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Leyla Cavanagh now totally addicted to coke, the once focussed, organised woman has gone. Leyla's now a mess, barely managing to hold down her wedding planning business, let alone marriage and motherhood.
When she strides into the shop, David is seething with her. Leyla reels as her shopkeeper ex has a go at her about not being there for their son Jacob whose departure for university looms.
High as a kite, Leyla throws money at the 'problem' telling Jacob she'll pay for his accommodation. Though Jakey's thrilled, Leyla's OTT gesture only serves to make David even angrier at his flakey flashy ex.
Elsewhere, having posted the video of her attack on her social channels, Nicola's regretting her decision and is panicking she's made matters worse. Can Jimmy find the right words to calm her down or is he just as worried?
At Woodbine, Dawn needs to make a decision about Clemmie . Are she and husband Billy on the same page?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
