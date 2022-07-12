Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas learns she was wrong about Jai and the drugs

Laurel Thomas reels as Matty tells her the drugs she blamed on her ex, Jai, weren't his.

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas learns she was wrong to blame her ex (Wednesday, ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Hide, Laurel Thomas has got an angry Matty on his hands.

He's ranting and raving about Suzy, Vanessa's ex. But as Laurel tries to calm down her staff member, Matty sends her reeling when he explains why he's got it in for the events planner.

Laurel feels terrible that she refused to believe Jai when he insisted the drugs weren't his. The saga led them to split up. Might the truth reunite them? (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel's utterly stunned when Matty reveals that the drugs found in Take A Vow, which were blamed on Jai, which in turn led them to split up, were Suzy's.

When drugs were found at Take A Vow, Jai was blamed by his then girlfriend Laurel and his sister Priya. (Image credit: ITV)

As Laurel takes in the terrible truth, will she apologise for not trusting Jai? Will he forgive her? Might they get back together?

The thing is, the drugs weren't technically Suzy's though, were they? They were Leyla's. And the heat is on her end because David's caught her in the act.

But the drugs were actually Leyla's and someone has finally found out about her secret habit: David. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla's blood runs cold when Liam says he's had a text from David asking to meet him. Panicking, she seeks out her ex and pleads with him to believe that she's not going to take any more drugs…

At Smithy, Rhona and Marlon are reticent but find themselves going along with it when Vanessa suggests they have a party to celebrate their engagement.

Marlon and Rhona are both reticent about having an engagement do. (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the prison, Amelia manages to blag her way in to see Noah again using another of Gabby's visiting orders.

Posing as Gabbym Amelia pays Noah another visit in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah and Amelia are growing closer, which pleases the teenage girl no end. (Image credit: ITV)

They're growing getting closer… but not close enough that Amelia will admit she's been having tons of dizzy spells.

Is something seriously wrong with the teen?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!