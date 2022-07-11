Peach Picking in Bergen County

When is peach season in New Jersey? According to pickyourown.org, the ideal time of year for peach picking in the Garden State is from July 20th-September 1st. You can stretch that to September 20th!. As...
There are certain things in the food world that are just simply wrong. One of those is overcooking a steak. No matter what cut you like, filet, strip, or ribeye, it's critical that the meat is cooked, but not too much. I love a good cheesesteak where obviously the meat...
If you have never visited Washington Rock Park, you are missing out! This panoramic view was used by George Washington and allows us to overlook central NJ and the NYC skyline. You are able to see the Goethals Bridge, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing. Additionally, you can see the...
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and in rare times I will fly JFK. But when schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located in...
The New Jersey Lottery has made yet another multi-millionaire. The winning Pick-6 ticket good for $17.3 million was sold at a North Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday, July 11 (7/11). The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley St., in Maplewood and claims the annuity jackpot. The lucky retailer...
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
Volunteer Heather Chandler of South Orange will tell you that “every day is new and exciting at Heavenly Finds Thrift Shop”. At the shop, located at 94 E. Mount Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, people can find a variety of items at prices which Chandler compared to those at an old school garage sale. However, it is not only the items which draw people in, but the atmosphere, which manager Erin McChesney of East Hanover compares to that of the tv show.
I enjoy Asian cuisine and going to a good Chinese restaurant is always an enjoyable time. One of the most popular take-out foods not only in New Jersey but in the nation as well. Couple of things I always enjoy when going to a Chinese restaurant are pork fried rice,...
A Nutley, New Jersey, property that made headlines two years ago as the site of one of the Garden State’s largest pandemic-era office leases has traded hands for $131.7 million. An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald bought the 15-story office building at 200 Metro Boulevard from Prism Capital Partners, paying...
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and...
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City is world renown for many things. From Broadway shows and towering skyscrapers, to varied nightlife and the Statue of Liberty, the Big Apple has a lot to offer both tourists and locals alike. But perhaps one of the most notable reasons New Yorkers...
New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
MIDLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Roger Schnorrbusch 'The Deli Guy' is well known in Bergen County for making great sandwiches and now he is known around the world for making TikToks of making sandwiches. "I was always known as 'The Deli Guy,' but now The Deli Guy is getting...
Of all the great boardwalks the Jersey Shore has to offer, for me there is no better boardwalk to take the kids than Jenkinson's boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. I'm talking kids of any age!. I was reminded of that while there last Tuesday night performing comedy at Jenkinson's. I...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ – Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32) replacement activity is planned for this week from Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, which will result in the travel lanes to be shifted. “As the construction continues, I want to assure our residents and visitors that the Rumson-Sea Bright...
With the advent of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants and rising rates in New York City, the city Department of Health is encouraging people to mask up again indoors and recommends using heavy-duty N-95 masks.
The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
In a new study done by ECA International, NYC has unfavorably jumped in the rankings for the most expensive cities around the globe. After holding fourth place in 2021, New York City now has the second highest cost of living around the world. In order to conduct their study, ECA...
