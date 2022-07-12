Taste of Summer: The final Stage includes dim sum, pizzabirria and fresh tortillas

In Memphis, it can sometimes feel like summer lasts forever, but our Summer ends here, completing our four-week food tour by traveling east from Mendenhall to Stage roads. At this point, a spot known by locals as “4-way,” we’ll let U.S. 70 have Summer Avenue back.

Not that there isn’t more beyond the Stage, so to speak: From burnt ends at Fat Larry’s to burgers at Off the Hoof in Arlington to, a bit farther down the road in Mason, Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q and the original Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. But, for now, you’re otherwise on your own for a further eastward excursion.

As we noted last week, slices of pizza are oddly hard to come by on Summer, but in this stretch you will find a slice of Americana. What else can you call the Malco Summer Drive-in? There are only about 300 drive-ins left in the country. Summer Avenue is an apt place for one of these holdouts against time.

Here’s where Tom’s Tiny Kitchen turns out that fine pimento cheese and Sugar Avenue Bakery bakes a caramel cake that will satisfy the sweetest tooth, where you’ll find the largest pool hall in town, a sandwich shop that still prepares Chinese-American food, a couple of international markets, and dim sum every day, with cart service on weekends.

And more.

Dim sum, and then some, at Asian Palace

Multiple foods are available when dim sum is offered at Asian Palace. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Chances are, when you walk into Asian Palace (5266 Summer Ave., 901-766-0831) , you’ll have to ask for the authentic Chinese menu, even if you’ve gone there for years, even if there might’ve been a time you were at dim sum every weekend.

“Our hostess just gives it to Asian people,” said owner Mike Woo. “We give the other one to everybody else.”

It’s just the way it is, and Woo’s restaurant isn’t the only Chinese restaurant in town with two menus; he’s just blunt about how it works. But he’s been in the restaurant business all his life and his place seats about 400; on weekends, when there’s dim sum cart service, all those seats could be full and he can be forgiven for not remembering who wants which menu.

Woo left China at age 22 and went to Hong Kong, where he remained for two years awaiting a visa that would gain him entry to the United States. He worked in Los Angeles and, in 1988, came to Memphis with his brothers to purchase Peking Palace, which they later renamed Asian Palace and moved to Covington Pike in 1992.

There the Woo/Hu family — same name, but the spelling of some family members were changed on transit papers in China or Hong Kong — established Asian Palace as a well-respected restaurant, one that turned out Chinese-American food with ease but also served a wicked Peking duck and made sautéed pea plant a menu staple.

In 2007, a few years after his brother, Yong Hu, left to open New Asia in Germantown, Woo introduced dim sum to the daily menu, but it really took off after the restaurant moved to its Summer Avenue location in 2010.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the three dim chefs are hopping in the kitchen as servers push carts of small plates of traditional items such as a wide variety of dumplings, noodles, crunchy shrimp balls, savory turnip cakes (yum, so good), and chicken feet to a packed house.

“Everyone loves chicken feet,” Woo said. “We go through buckets every weekend.”

It’s his favorite item on the dim sum menu, but we’re happier with any of the dumplings, the chicken sticky rice, sweet egg tarts and slightly sweet coconut buns. The shrimp-stuffed eggplant and shrimp-stuffed tofu are other favorites, and if you try something and don’t like it, you’re only out a few bucks as most of the small dishes range from $3 to $5.

Woo, 65, says he’d like to retire — his children all live in California — but says Asian Palace is a hard restaurant to run and to staff, particularly in the pandemic labor shortage, so he’ll probably keep working. And he’ll keep doing it on Summer Avenue.

“I like this location. It’s very convenient for everyone, close to the highway so people can get here. If people are from Midtown, they come on Sam Cooper, and it’s safe here,” he said.

Pro tip 1: Dim sum is the centuries-old practice of serving small plates of food with tea. You can order dim sum every day, and there’s a large poster on the wall to the right of the cash register that has photos of the dishes; study it. If you’re there during cart service (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), just ask for what you think looks good. The server will hand you the food and mark your menu, which you give to the cashier when you pay. If you encounter a language barrier, point to what you want on the menu.

Pro tip 2: Of course, ask for the authentic menu if you go for lunch or dinner instead of dim sum. But do better and ask for both; no need to limit yourself.

Down the street

Taqueria Express No. 9 on Mendenhall Road. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

Taqueria Express No. 9 (670 North Mendenhall Road) , in a fenced-in lot just northeast of Summer and Mendenhall Road, has stepped up to the TacoNganas challenge when it comes to a food-truck setting, with a covered seating area of picnic tables and something new: a drive-thru lane circling the truck.

Most taco trucks serve more than tacos, but Taqueria Express has a menu board that rolls 29 dishes deep, from shrimp plates and soups to pollo asada and steak ranchero.

The “pizzabirria” can be found at Taqueria Express. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

The most distinctive dish? Try the “pizzabirria,” which puts the popular birria-style taco into pizza form. With the diameter of a typical medium pizza and a thickness that’s somewhere between Memphis-style and Chicago deep dish, a pizzabirria will feed four for $16, with separate layers of slow-roasted spiced beef and melted queso blanco bracketed by crisp-fried flour tortillas, with a cup of consommé for dipping. Take that, Taco Bell.

Adjacent to Taqueria Express, and fronting Summer, is Los Jarochos Ice Cream Shop (4900 Summer Ave.) , whose taco truck is now closed but whose storefront ice cream parlor is going strong. Paletas and ice cream are the staples here, but regulars and adventurous visitors might try out some far more elaborate sweet-treat concoctions, from complicated sundaes to paletas dunked into multi-layered smoothies to carved half pineapples stuffed with other fruits. The two-minute walk from Taqueria Express to Los Jarochos might make for a perfect summer night on Summer pairing.

Lotus (4970 Summer Ave., 901-682-1151) has been in business for an astonishing 42 years, opened by the Bach family in 1980. And the astonishing part of this, of course, is that 1980 was 42 years ago. The Vietnamese family serves Vietnamese and Chinese food in the small restaurant that has been known for years as having anything but fast food. But the hospitality of the family has always made the visits pleasant. At present, the dining room remains closed but takeout is available in the evening. And while that means no visits with Mr. Bach, it also makes for a shorter evening.

There are a lot of Mexican restaurants on Summer Avenue — much less in Memphis — and few have as little atmosphere as Tortilleria La Unica (5015 Summer Ave., 901-685-0097) , which moved directly across the street from a smaller strip-mall location into a former Wendy’s a few years ago. It has a drive-thru window, and even a lot of the walk-in business is now takeout. There might be cases of bottled Coke stacked on the floor near your table.

Consommé de borrego at Tortilleria La Unica. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

But food-wise, it’s near the top of the pack. Sometimes small things are a tell: the chips, clearly made from their in-house tortillas and fried fresh; the beans, chunky, lightly “refried” and flavorful, not too far from well-stewed whole pintos.

There are two La Unica locations in Memphis, the other on South Perkins, but the Summer Avenue location is flanked by the restaurant’s own tortilla and tamale factory, which supplies both restaurants. You can get La Unica tortillas, still warm, from coolers at the nearby Casa Perez #1 market on weekends.

While we’ve liked everything we’ve sampled at La Unica — which has some of Memphis’ best traditional tamales even if we’re still more partial to the Delta variation — what we’ve loved most is their consommé de borrego, a lamb and vegetable soup, available only on weekends.

This bowl has big shards of pot-roast-style lamb in a deep red broth, spicy but not overwhelming. Bright orange chunks of carrot bob around smaller bits of potato and hominy, with cilantro, onion and lime to add at the table. Good on Summer in the summer, but we can’t wait to re-up on this stew come winter.

La Unica’s previous Summer location is now home to Mariscos Sinaloa (5040 Summer Ave.) , which is perhaps the most seafood-oriented Mexican restaurant on Summer.

Sinaloa is a coastal region of western Mexico and this small, welcoming restaurant’s two-toned blue design — lighter blue walls and darker blue tables — gets you in the nautical mood. The menu features an array of fish, shrimp and octopus dishes, including regional specialties such as aguachile (shrimp in a watery base seasoned with chile and lime) and tacos gobernador (with shrimp and octopus).

You can dig into a good mojarra de frita (fried whole fish) or opulent seafood soups featuring all of the above and more. Whatever you get, start your meal with an empanadas de camaron, a flaky, fried-to-order little pastry stuffed with cheese and a couple of plump shrimp. Last month, Mariscos Sinaloa celebrated its first anniversary, a milestone for this welcome addition to the Summer food scene.

Side Pocket Cafe (5099 Old Summer Road; 901-761-1583) is the grill inside High Pocket’s , the large pool hall just off Summer, back by the Palace movie theater. There’s something exciting about the sound of pool balls being racked, the snick of the cue ball as it hits its target, the rolling, the tumbling in the pocket, and here it’s times 20? 25? There are a lot of pool tables, and they were all in use when we recently visited on a tournament night.

Catfish sandwich and cheeseburger with fresh-cut fries at Side Pocket Cafe. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

But it was also oddly relaxing, watching men (just one woman) of many ages and of different ethnicities come together for a couple of hours of a game that would end with a winner and a payout. It is an excellent place to be a spectator with a cold beer, watching the competition unfold as you wait for a very decent griddle burger that comes with — get this — freshly cut fries. You get a choice, though: Steak fries, crinkle cuts or fresh, and for us, it’s always going to be whatever was a whole potato most recently.

There are other sandwiches: a patty melt, catfish, a BLT, and a chicken club, to name but a few. There are salads, chicken strips, pizza, nachos; the menu of bar food is pretty extensive and the prices excellent as a cheeseburger and fries is $6.75. One drawback is that smoking is allowed, but the place is large, the ceilings high. So yes, of course, you can tell people are smoking, but it’s not like walking into a smoke-filled bar.

Crust-topped sweet buns, flaky egg tarts and other classic Chinese pastries are available weekends at the Great China Food Mart. (Chris Herrington/The. Daily Memphian)

One of the best-kept Memphis food secrets might at Great China Food Market (5137 Summer Ave., 901-682-8220) , just west of White Station Road, where on weekend mornings in particular you might see regulars streaming out the doors with takeout containers filled with pastries. On a recent visit, we brought home a couple of still warm-from-the-oven and downright heavenly individual egg tarts, a mildly sweet crust-topped bun, a split cream-filled coconut bun and a savory roast pork bun. With a couple of canned drinks from the cold case and tax it still came in at under $9. They have pastries on had most days, but availability varies.

There’s also a self-serve takeout section with whole roast ducks, thick slabs of crispy pork belly and other meats and poultry. Inside these doors might be as close as Memphis gets to San Francisco’s Chinatown, but it might also be closer than you think.

Sharing a building with Great China Food Market, RYU Sushi Bar (5157 Summer Ave., 901-766-7599) is a Summer Avenue stalwart that has a new look and deserves a second one if you haven’t been there lately (or at all).

Pho combo at RYU Sushi & Pho. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

That new look is interior, though: It still reads “Steakhouse and Seafood” below the main sign outside, but inside things have changed. Gone is the hibachi-style steak. ( Head to Nagasaki Inn to still find that on Summer .) It’s actually now “RYU Sushi & Pho,” bringing together the Japanese and Vietnamese dishes everyone loves. The latter is done with a good house-made beef bone broth (even in shrimp or tofu versions) that you can give a Korean twist with a kimchi variation on any of the menu’s pho options.

Mary Carter Decorating Center (733 N. White Station Road; 901-682-8585) is the local baker’s go-to for everything from sprinkles to cake boxes, pans and about a thousand things in between. But here’s a bit of Memphis trivia for you: It started life as a paint store, down on the lower end of Summer. Over the years it evolved and, in 2014, moved from that adorably crowded (but real tight) spot to its spacious new home in Cloverleaf Center.

Picada at Mi Tierra. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

Mi Tierra (5883 Summer Ave., 901-371-9990) is possibly the most colorful restaurant in town, full of fake greenery, trees and parrots, a place where, pre-COVID, beach volleyball was held on a sand court in the parking lot during the summer, and where the tropical drinks flow. It opened as a Colombian restaurant and the food, particularly the picada, or mixed meat platter, is very good.

Opening in 2004, the restaurant preceded the El Sabor Latino and now-closed Arepas Deliciosos Colombian restaurants by more than a decade. Somewhere along the way it added a selection of Mexican dishes that are better than you’ll find at some Mexican restaurants, but not particularly special. The picada, though, is delicious, a big platter of sausages, steak, chicken, yuca, crisp pork skin, plantains and a fresh and bright salsa verde for dipping. Have a passion fruit margarita while you’re there. One should do it.

Further east, Elena’s Taco Shop (6105 Summer Ave., 901-417-7915) is a now longtime favorite that has a second location near Wolfchase Galleria. The dining rooms at both locations closed during COVID and haven’t reopened, and may not anytime soon, at least according to the cashier at the Summer location during a recent visit.

Fried fish taco at Elena’s Taco Shop on Summer Avenue. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

The Wolfchase Elena’s has a drive-thru. At Summer, it’s a walk-up window, which brings its own charms, where you order on one side of a large posted menu board and pick up your food through a drawer that slides out on the other side.

Elena’s is something a little different for Mexican food in Memphis, with proud Southern California roots. The excellent fried fish tacos are a sure shot, but what’s most distinctive might be their incorporation of french fries, most notably their carne asada fries and San Diego-style burritos that stuff in fries amid other goodness.

Lunches for $9.99 at Wally Hatchet’s at 6439 Summer Ave., include a special baked ziti with a salad, and a daily “fast lunch” chicken fried steak with two sides and a roll; both come with a soft drink. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

Wally Hatchet’s (6439 Summer Ave., 901-590-3814) was a new restaurant when COVID hit, but it powered through, changing up to a breakfast and lunch spot but still offering a $25 special that includes two burgers, a basket of fries and a bucket of beer because after all, there’s Saturday, right? And who’s against a little day drinking on a Friday afternoon if you can kick off early? Just remember they shut down at 2 p.m., so make it extra early.

Hadley’s Pub (2779 Whitten Road, 901-266-5006) is where every Thursday night is steak night, when you can get a ribeye, baked potato and a side salad for $10.99, but owner Bill Marchese, a Buffalo native, is most proud of his wings, served, he says, with the sauce from the Anchor Bar, where the wing caught flight and claimed its decades in the sun. (“The way wings were meant to be,” the menu says.) There’s a nice selection of half-pound burgers and just recently, they added a handful of pizzas to the menu.

Geographically, the last stop on this Summer tour is Casa Perez No. 2 (6837 Summer Ave., 901-386-2626) , a smaller version of the Mexican grocer further west. No. 2’s pleasant but tight jumble of the same meat counter/produce/dry goods/cold case items has a feel akin to a country store. Pro tip: Grab a tub of store-made salsa, pico, guac or cheese dip from one of the cases just to the right of the register.

And don’t miss

Mexican and Latin American options continue ceaselessly down Summer.

Amigos (1664 Sycamore View Road, Ste. 102) , the second location of a restaurant you can also find in Hickory Hill, is more the latter, with a full menu of tacos, soups and chimichangas, but also various encebollado (an Ecuadorian-associated stew, translation: “cooked with onions), pollo con tajadas (a Honduran platter of sliced chicken and vegetables) and what seems to be a house speciality (it has its own banner above the kitchen): the pupusa. The national dish of El Salvador, these griddled masa cakes are cooked to order and stuffed with a blend of cheese, beans and pork, served with a housemade red sauce and a spicy pickled slaw. At $3 a pop — or pup — money well spent.

If you’ve never been inside Rio Grande Supermercado (5110 Summer Ave., 901-690-8018) , it might surprise you, with its large, impressive produce section and a fish-market-style seafood section to rival Midtown’s Viet Hoa. In some ways, the cross-section of both Mexican and Asian specialty items makes Rio Grande feel a little bit like a Viet Hoa/Casa Perez team-up.

Antigua’s Famosa Rice with chicken is a plate of rice covered with cheese sauce and topped with a lot of small pieces of well-seasoned grilled chicken. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Antigua Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill (717 N. White Station; 901-761-1374) opened last month in the space in the Cloverleaf Center that was long home to Pancho’s, and you wouldn’t recognize it. For good or bad, and that’s your call, none of the campy Pancho’s faux Mexican remains. Instead there is a vastness that owner Andres Gutierrez plans to fill with people there for his food and his large bar.

Near the end of our journey, Taqueria San Felipe (6415 Summer Ave., 901-395-9886) is an order-at-the-counter taco and torta shop, fast-casual but homey, with decent fare on both fronts during our visits.

Just across the street and down the road, El Molino (6496 Summer Ave., 901-380-9523) covers the bases, including margaritas, in a dark, cool, cozy environment.

Yang’s Deli (4985 Summer Ave., 901-682-5309) is where you can pick up a muffuletta or General Tso’s chicken, your choice, or maybe opt for a fish filet sandwich, chicken tenders, a burger, a gyro, wings or fried rice.

Located next door to Mariscos Sinaloa, Dee’Lightful Bliss Bakery (5040 Summer Ave., 901-244-8768) specializes in custom wedding cakes but also offers cupcakes and cheesecakes.

And while these much-too-early 100-degree days have us questioning how much we love the summer season this year, our love for Summer Avenue is just as it should be: Endless.