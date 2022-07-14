ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the best Prime Day 2022 deals that are still available

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Acrh4_0gcZCjjn00

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over but the powerhouse retailer can’t help but keep slashing prices on popular items.

After Amazon kicked off its famous sale event in October 2020 and June 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company decided to launch Prime Day in July this year, as they have for many years prepandemic.

With thousands of deals still available by the minute, we rounded up an epic sale guide so you can get your hands on the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals without having to do any research and really, any effort at all.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly steal for under $100 , want to invest in a splurge item like some outdoor furniture , or you’re on the hunt for a discounted TV or beauty product — there’s bound to be something on our list of more than 50 deals that you’ve got your eyes on.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Best Amazon Prime Day Technology & Digital Deal 1. Apple AirPods Pro , $170, original price: $249
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnYvB_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

While there are tons of great earbud options on the market, we don’t think you’ll regret investing in the oh-so-popular Apple AirPod Pros. They’re noise-canceling, connect easily to Bluetooth and have up to 4.5 hours of listening time. The best part? They’re currently 32% off.

buy now 2. Roku Express , $18, original price: $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JsLS_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

If you’re looking for a solid streaming device, you can’t go wrong with the Roku Express, that’s currently on sale for just $18.

buy now 3. Durcord 3-Pack 10 FT Lightning Charger Cables , $14, original price: $26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gvxa9_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

You can never have too many charging cords. Save 44% on this pack of three for a limited time.

buy now 4. Sony A80J 55-Inch TV , $998, original price: $1,198
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sy1B8_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Take advantage of this luxurious Sony 55-inch Smart TV currently on sale for $200 less than usual.

buy now 5. Amazon Fire TV Stick , $30, original price: $50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIRDd_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon
Amazon

The Fire TV Stick has more than 120,000 reviews on Amazon.com, and for good reason. It features picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, all for just $30. The Alexa Voice remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes included in your Prime membership.

buy now
6. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones , $150, original price: $200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQryW_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

If you’re brand loyal to Beats headphones, save $50 on the newest over-ear Solo3 model. Also available on sale in red and rose gold .

buy now 7. Audible Premium Membership , get 3 free months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6aBT_0gcZCjjn00
audible

Audible is also having an awesome Prime Day sale where new members can get their premium membership for free for the first three months!

buy now 8. SAMSUNG HW-T550 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio , $250, original price: $280
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPcFD_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Make your TV experience that much more enjoyable with this fancy Samsung Soundbar set from Samsung — it’s currently $30 off!

buy now 9. Amazon Music Unlimited , 4 months free
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjakg_0gcZCjjn00

New subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited have the opportunity to enjoy four months of free services.

buy now 10. SAMSUNG Class QLED The Frame Series TV , $598-3,498, original price $1,084-4,434
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30InNt_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Wall art and an incredible QLED Smart TV all in one? We’re in. With a Samsung Frame series TV, you can watch your favorite shows and movies with an anti-reflective screen, and when the TV turns off, you can look forward to a slideshow of preselected art pieces.

Samsung is slashing prices for Prime Day — choose from many different screen sizes ranging from 32-inch options to 85-inch offerings. Bezel frame colors are also customizable.

Buy Now 11. TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Range Extender , $40, original price: $45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8vBJ_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Ideal for those working from home — the TP-Link WiFi Range Extender will give you optimal wifi no matter where you are.

buy now 12. Amazon Fire 50″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV , $350, original price: $510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yO0Vz_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

The retailer’s Fire 50-inch Omni Series Smart TV is currently $230 off; and was designed with all your favorite streaming services (including Prime Video ) and comes in a few different sizes to fit your space.

buy now 13. Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds , $99, original price: $129
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkcOY_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds are another great option for listening to your favorite songs, podcasts and audible books.

buy now 14. WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive , $120, original price: $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1r8L_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Save big on this popular external hard drive that’s currently $30 off for Prime Day.

buy now 15. Nixplay 10.1 Inch Smart Digital Frame , $170, original price: $230
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUMjy_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Share photos and videos (up to 1-minute), send (and print) photos to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame — create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant.

buy now 16. Bose Frames Soprano BlueTooth Audio Sunglasses , $230, original price: $249
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUJwB_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon
Amazon

Upgrade your sunglasses this summer with this smart pair of Bose Frames that features BlueTooth audio to discreetly listen to music when paired with your mobile device.

buy now 17. FitBit Inspire 2 Fitness Watch , $66, original price: $100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y50gG_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

While the Apple Watch is no longer on sale or in stock, the FitBit Inspire 2 is another excellent fitness watch option for those looking for a more budget-friendly pick and it’s currently just $66!

buy now 18. Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3UB Laptop , $358, original price: $400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3Wcj_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Save 11% on this Acer Windows 11 laptop and enjoy fantastic battery life in a slim notebook.

buy now 19. SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card , $55, original price: $58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhLoa_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

This SanDisk memory card is compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, and MIL cameras. The best part? It’s on sale for $50.

buy now 20. Google Nest Thermostat , $89, original price: $130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ce91C_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Stay comfortable, plus save energy and money with this epic Google Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal.

buy now 21. 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro , $1,999, original price: $2,199
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZs9N_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Save $200 on the 2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for a limited time.

buy now 22. Mifaso 2-Pack Surge Protector Power Strip , $27, original price: $33
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7fB0_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

If you’re looking for a discounted power strip for Prime Day this year, you’re in luck!

buy now 23. Amazon Prime Video , watch select channels for just 99 cents/ per month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocX9k_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Until midnight, enjoy epic savings on Amazon Prime Video — for just 99 cents a month for two months, watch select channels.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals 1. Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine , $650, original price: $750
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMNnF_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

If you’re ultra-serious about your coffee, consider investing in a luxury Breville espresso machine. This model is currently on sale for $617!

buy now 2. KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener , $11, original price: $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XQ05_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Whether you want to upgrade your old can opener or are moving into a new place and need a new one, snag this quality KitchenAid pick for just $9.

buy now 3. Keurig K- Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker , $116, original price: $130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yskum_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is efficient, great for small kitchens and currently on sale for $116!

buy now 4. Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker , $25, original price: $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weRio_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Making hard-boiled eggs has never been easier with the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg cooker that will make your breakfast perfect every time.

buy now 5. Calphalon 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set , $369, original price: $480
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djGvL_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon
Amazon

This luxurious Calphalon cookware set comes with 11 pieces, including a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan and stockpot.

buy now 6. Chefman 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer , $81, original price: $140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INI5e_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Save big on an air fryer this Prime Day with this top-rated Chefman option that air fries, rotisseries, dehydrates and more.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Cleaning & Appliance Deals 1. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum , $180, original price: $300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SmSN_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Keep your home extra clean all year round with this majorly discounted iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum . Amazon is slashing $120 off the original price of the 692 generation.

buy now 2. Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System , $8, original price: $13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nvpU_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

The Clorox ToiletWand system comes with a wand, storage unit and six disinfecting heads to make sure your toilet is as clean as possible.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture & Home Deals 1. Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress , $177, original price: $259
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpcrh_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon
Amazon

For an even more budget-friendly mattress deal, consider the highly-rated Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for just $165.

buy now 2. Yankee Candle Pink Sands Classic 22oz Large Jar Candle , $17, original price: $28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4uYV_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Many different Yankee Candles are on sale for Prime Day this year — including one of the brand’s most popular scents: Pink Sands!

buy now 3. LEVOIT Air Purifier , $85, original price: $100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jN1j_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

If you struggle with allergies, air purifiers will be a game-changer for you. This Levoit option is made with an H13 HEPA Filter which removes 99.9% of particles in the air.

buy now 4. BestOffice Ergonomic Desk Chair , $40, original price: $140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXeqh_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Looking for a new office chair for your home office but don’t want to spend a fortune? Consider this option on sale for Prime Day at just $42.

buy now 5. Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Modern Plush Rug , $176, original price: $636
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccQbY_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Complete your space with a brand new rug . This Unique Loom pick is a whopping 72% off!

buy now 6. PORTAL Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Reclining Patio Chairs , $109, original price: $140
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlZ4c_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Gravity chairs have been known to help with both of those issues, among many others, if you struggle with lower back pain or anxiety. Not only does this patio chair look comfy, but it’s also ultra-convenient with the cup holder and mini side table feature.

buy now 7. SIMPLIHOME Hunter Solid Mango Wood And Metal Lift Top Coffee Table , $412, original price: $829
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qprS0_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Add a bit of luxe to your space with this sleek handcrafted coffee table. The top raises up to help clean up your space and adds additional storage room.

Buy Now 8. Walker Edison Corbin Modern Farmhouse Sliding X Barn Door TV Stand , $325, original price: $505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486Lqq_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Elevate your TV watching experience with the help of this barn door TV stand . Featuring three adjustable shelves and a rustic feel, it’ll be the star of the room.

Buy Now 9. Addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights , $40, original price: $50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xw2g3_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Hello ambiance! This 48-foot long set of string lights is bound to make you feel like you’re in a whole new world.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing & Accessories Deals 1. Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip , $40, original price: $60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yBR3_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

You can never have too many fleeces. This Columbia full-zip sweater is excellent for summer bonfires and the ski slopes alike.

buy now 2. Fruit of the Loom Men’s Coolzone Boxer Briefs , $19, original price: $21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MN1NC_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Prime Day is a great time to get a new set if you need new underwear. This one from Fruit of the Loom includes six pairs in navy, grey and red.

buy now 3. U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay Expandable Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels , $125, original price: $180
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8q3X_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

If you need a new luggage set before your next summer adventure, save big on the U.S. Traveler pick. It features wheels and comes in three other colors.

buy now 4. Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes , $52, original price: $162
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UO3td_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

On a phenomenal discount, Adidas’ Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are less than $40 for Amazon’s two-day event. They’re breathable, comfortable and will match with your favorite sports bra and leggings combo any day of the week.

buy now 5. BALEAF Women’s 7/8 High Waist Soft Yoga Leggings , $18, original price: $31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIlxq_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Upgrade your leggings collection with this discounted pair made by BALEAF.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty, Skincare, Hair & Health Deals 1. Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit , $52, original price: $75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we9uM_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

A smart toothbrush that guides you to brush your teeth better with your smartphone and for just $52? We’re in.

buy now 2. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser , $60, original price: $100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hvTt_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

The Waterpik Electric Water Flosser has more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon.com and removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas. It’s up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health — making it perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work.

buy now 3. FOREO Luna 3 Cleansing Brush , $131, original price: $219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jhZe_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Keep your skin in tip-top shape with this discounted Foreo LUNA 3.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Kids Deals 1. WaterWipes Biodegradable Original Baby Wipes , $40, original price: $46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCS7v_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

For a more practical Prime Day baby deal, we listed this WaterWipes baby wipes bundle with 720 biodegradable wipes.

buy now 2. LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book , $14, original price: $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vapiz_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Have your child meet learning friends Turtle, Tiger and Monkey, who will introduce more than 100 age-appropriate words chosen by learning experts to your little one. Word categories include pets, animals, food, mealtime, colors, activities, opposites, outside and more.

buy now 3. “Shark Lady: The True Story of How Eugenie Clark Became the Ocean’s Most Fearless Scientist” by Jess Keating and Marta Álvarez Miguéns , $14, original price: $18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3HAp_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Inspire your little ones to love sharks instead of fear them with this adorable children’s book by Jess Keating and Marta Álvarez Miguéns — now only sale for just $11.

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals 1. Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads , $17, original price: $26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iGWr_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Stock up on pee-pee pads. This Amazon Basics option is available in various sizes and discounted by $17+.

buy now 2. Furhaven Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Bed , $45, original price: $64
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6ZRn_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Make sure your fur baby is comfortable during naps and bedtime with this orthopedic, memory foam dog bed that’s on sale for $45.

buy now 3. Furbo Dog Camera , $118, original price: $169
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7nBd_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera includes a livestream video to monitor your pet, features a barking sensor and even allows you to talk to your dog through an app when you miss them throughout the day. You can also reward your dog by giving your pup treats when you’re not around.

buy now 4. Veken Pet Fountain , $25, original price: $34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfYUD_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Make sure your fur babies stay hydrated all-day-long with this convenient (and discounted) Veken pet fountain.

buy now 5. PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder , $66, original price: $70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461cwE_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

“Dinner time!” is all the time with this Petlibro automatic pet feeder — currently on sale.

buy now 6. FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs , $25, original price: $47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSRr8_0gcZCjjn00
Amazon

Keep your dogs flea and tick-free all season long with Frontline. The brand is discounting their products by up to 44% off for many sizes .

buy now

For more Prime Day content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

Comments / 0

SHOPPING
