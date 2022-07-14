All the best Prime Day 2022 deals that are still available

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over but the powerhouse retailer can’t help but keep slashing prices on popular items.

After Amazon kicked off its famous sale event in October 2020 and June 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company decided to launch Prime Day in July this year, as they have for many years prepandemic.

With thousands of deals still available by the minute, we rounded up an epic sale guide so you can get your hands on the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals without having to do any research and really, any effort at all.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly steal for under $100 , want to invest in a splurge item like some outdoor furniture , or you’re on the hunt for a discounted TV or beauty product — there’s bound to be something on our list of more than 50 deals that you’ve got your eyes on.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Technology & Digital Deal

While there are tons of great earbud options on the market, we don’t think you’ll regret investing in the oh-so-popular Apple AirPod Pros. They’re noise-canceling, connect easily to Bluetooth and have up to 4.5 hours of listening time. The best part? They’re currently 32% off.

Amazon

If you’re looking for a solid streaming device, you can’t go wrong with the Roku Express, that’s currently on sale for just $18.

Amazon

You can never have too many charging cords. Save 44% on this pack of three for a limited time.

Amazon

Take advantage of this luxurious Sony 55-inch Smart TV currently on sale for $200 less than usual.

Amazon Amazon

The Fire TV Stick has more than 120,000 reviews on Amazon.com, and for good reason. It features picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, all for just $30. The Alexa Voice remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps and more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes included in your Prime membership.

Amazon

If you’re brand loyal to Beats headphones, save $50 on the newest over-ear Solo3 model. Also available on sale in red and rose gold .

audible

Audible is also having an awesome Prime Day sale where new members can get their premium membership for free for the first three months!

Amazon

Make your TV experience that much more enjoyable with this fancy Samsung Soundbar set from Samsung — it’s currently $30 off!

New subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited have the opportunity to enjoy four months of free services.

Amazon

Wall art and an incredible QLED Smart TV all in one? We’re in. With a Samsung Frame series TV, you can watch your favorite shows and movies with an anti-reflective screen, and when the TV turns off, you can look forward to a slideshow of preselected art pieces.

Samsung is slashing prices for Prime Day — choose from many different screen sizes ranging from 32-inch options to 85-inch offerings. Bezel frame colors are also customizable.

Amazon

Ideal for those working from home — the TP-Link WiFi Range Extender will give you optimal wifi no matter where you are.

Amazon

The retailer’s Fire 50-inch Omni Series Smart TV is currently $230 off; and was designed with all your favorite streaming services (including Prime Video ) and comes in a few different sizes to fit your space.

Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds are another great option for listening to your favorite songs, podcasts and audible books.

Amazon

Save big on this popular external hard drive that’s currently $30 off for Prime Day.

Amazon

Share photos and videos (up to 1-minute), send (and print) photos to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame — create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant.

Amazon Amazon

Upgrade your sunglasses this summer with this smart pair of Bose Frames that features BlueTooth audio to discreetly listen to music when paired with your mobile device.

Amazon

While the Apple Watch is no longer on sale or in stock, the FitBit Inspire 2 is another excellent fitness watch option for those looking for a more budget-friendly pick and it’s currently just $66!

Amazon

Save 11% on this Acer Windows 11 laptop and enjoy fantastic battery life in a slim notebook.

Amazon

This SanDisk memory card is compatible with Android smartphones, tablets, and MIL cameras. The best part? It’s on sale for $50.

Amazon

Stay comfortable, plus save energy and money with this epic Google Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal.

Amazon

Save $200 on the 2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro for a limited time.

Amazon

If you’re looking for a discounted power strip for Prime Day this year, you’re in luck!

Amazon

Until midnight, enjoy epic savings on Amazon Prime Video — for just 99 cents a month for two months, watch select channels.

Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

If you’re ultra-serious about your coffee, consider investing in a luxury Breville espresso machine. This model is currently on sale for $617!

Amazon

Whether you want to upgrade your old can opener or are moving into a new place and need a new one, snag this quality KitchenAid pick for just $9.

Amazon

The Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker is efficient, great for small kitchens and currently on sale for $116!

Amazon

Making hard-boiled eggs has never been easier with the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg cooker that will make your breakfast perfect every time.

Amazon Amazon

This luxurious Calphalon cookware set comes with 11 pieces, including a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan and stockpot.

Amazon

Save big on an air fryer this Prime Day with this top-rated Chefman option that air fries, rotisseries, dehydrates and more.

Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Cleaning & Appliance Deals

Keep your home extra clean all year round with this majorly discounted iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum . Amazon is slashing $120 off the original price of the 692 generation.

Amazon

The Clorox ToiletWand system comes with a wand, storage unit and six disinfecting heads to make sure your toilet is as clean as possible.

Amazon Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture & Home Deals

For an even more budget-friendly mattress deal, consider the highly-rated Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for just $165.

Amazon

Many different Yankee Candles are on sale for Prime Day this year — including one of the brand’s most popular scents: Pink Sands!

Amazon

If you struggle with allergies, air purifiers will be a game-changer for you. This Levoit option is made with an H13 HEPA Filter which removes 99.9% of particles in the air.

Amazon

Looking for a new office chair for your home office but don’t want to spend a fortune? Consider this option on sale for Prime Day at just $42.

Amazon

Complete your space with a brand new rug . This Unique Loom pick is a whopping 72% off!

Amazon

Gravity chairs have been known to help with both of those issues, among many others, if you struggle with lower back pain or anxiety. Not only does this patio chair look comfy, but it’s also ultra-convenient with the cup holder and mini side table feature.

Amazon

Add a bit of luxe to your space with this sleek handcrafted coffee table. The top raises up to help clean up your space and adds additional storage room.

Amazon

Elevate your TV watching experience with the help of this barn door TV stand . Featuring three adjustable shelves and a rustic feel, it’ll be the star of the room.

Amazon

Hello ambiance! This 48-foot long set of string lights is bound to make you feel like you’re in a whole new world.

Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing & Accessories Deals

You can never have too many fleeces. This Columbia full-zip sweater is excellent for summer bonfires and the ski slopes alike.

Amazon

Prime Day is a great time to get a new set if you need new underwear. This one from Fruit of the Loom includes six pairs in navy, grey and red.

Amazon

If you need a new luggage set before your next summer adventure, save big on the U.S. Traveler pick. It features wheels and comes in three other colors.

Amazon

On a phenomenal discount, Adidas’ Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are less than $40 for Amazon’s two-day event. They’re breathable, comfortable and will match with your favorite sports bra and leggings combo any day of the week.

Amazon

Upgrade your leggings collection with this discounted pair made by BALEAF.

Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty, Skincare, Hair & Health Deals

A smart toothbrush that guides you to brush your teeth better with your smartphone and for just $52? We’re in.

Amazon

The Waterpik Electric Water Flosser has more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon.com and removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas. It’s up to 50 percent more effective than floss for improving gum health — making it perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work.

Amazon

Keep your skin in tip-top shape with this discounted Foreo LUNA 3.

Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Kids Deals

For a more practical Prime Day baby deal, we listed this WaterWipes baby wipes bundle with 720 biodegradable wipes.

Amazon

Have your child meet learning friends Turtle, Tiger and Monkey, who will introduce more than 100 age-appropriate words chosen by learning experts to your little one. Word categories include pets, animals, food, mealtime, colors, activities, opposites, outside and more.

Amazon

Inspire your little ones to love sharks instead of fear them with this adorable children’s book by Jess Keating and Marta Álvarez Miguéns — now only sale for just $11.

Amazon

buy now Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals

Stock up on pee-pee pads. This Amazon Basics option is available in various sizes and discounted by $17+.

Amazon

Make sure your fur baby is comfortable during naps and bedtime with this orthopedic, memory foam dog bed that’s on sale for $45.

Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera includes a livestream video to monitor your pet, features a barking sensor and even allows you to talk to your dog through an app when you miss them throughout the day. You can also reward your dog by giving your pup treats when you’re not around.

Amazon

Make sure your fur babies stay hydrated all-day-long with this convenient (and discounted) Veken pet fountain.

Amazon

“Dinner time!” is all the time with this Petlibro automatic pet feeder — currently on sale.

Amazon

Keep your dogs flea and tick-free all season long with Frontline. The brand is discounting their products by up to 44% off for many sizes .

For more Prime Day content, check out the New York Post Shopping section.