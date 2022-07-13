Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deal: Vitamix Blenders Are Up To 26% Off

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your kitchen and invest in a Vitamix blender , this is it. With discounts up to 26% off, Amazon Prime Day has Vitamix 5200 self-cleaning blenders and Vitamix One blenders for a fraction of the price.

Make smoothies, sorbets, salsas, spreads and more with these high-quality, heavy-duty appliances. The Vitamix 5200 blender even has heating functions so you can make hot soup in minutes.

As Amazon reviewer opifan64 pointed out, for higher quality foods you often need higher quality equipment. “Sometimes it makes sense to buy the cheaper version of something, and sometimes it makes sense to splurge on the best,” they wrote. “Vitamix is the best and worth every penny.”

Not only has having a Vitamix made cooking easier, but opifan64 also noted it’s made for fuller nutrition during the week. “I’ve probably doubled my daily intake of fruits and vegetables since buying this blender because it’s so effortless to make delicious smoothies in the morning,” their review says. “It’s also great for puréed soups or sauces, or for making ices and sorbet.”

Snag a discounted Vitamix from Prime Day and get your blend on.

