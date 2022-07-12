ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

By Patrick McCreless
 2 days ago
Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows.

The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.

The study found that the level of danger for pedestrians “varies significantly depending on where you are walking because the way a roadway is designed has a major impact on safety.”

Smart Growth America, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group, ranked metro areas and states on pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents between 2016 and 2020. The year 2020 is the most recent year available for federal data, including nationwide numbers on pedestrian fatalities for metro areas, the group states.

In a press release sent along with the study, Smart Growth explains that safety improvements are needed in road design around the U.S.

“Crosswalks are regularly missing or too far apart, some lanes are too wide, and intersections are difficult to cross on foot. Many places people regularly walk have zero sidewalks,” the press release states.

According to the study, the South is overrepresented in the top most dangerous states — noting that the “bulk of growth and development in the region has taken place in an era where low-density, sprawling land uses and high-speed, multi-lane arterial highways have been the dominant form.”

The study adds that more pedestrians were killed nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic even as people drove less. The number of cars on the road declined, but that led to an increase in speeds for many people who did still drive, which made walking more dangerous for pedestrians, the study states.

In addition, the report found that black pedestrians were twice as likely to be killed by walking than white ones. And “despite accounting for only 17% of the population, lower-income neighborhoods (those with a median household income of $2,500-$43,000) are where more than 30% of all pedestrian deaths occur,” the study states.

Columbia has worked in recent years to improve travel for pedestrians in the city.

The city partnered with the Central Midlands Council of Governments to develop a Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan and Bike Share Plan, called Walk Bike Columbia, with funding provided in part by the Federal Transit Administration, Palmetto Health, and Abacus Planning.

The planning process began in May 2014 and the City Council adopted the walking and biking plan as part of a larger comprehensive plan in May 2015. That was then incorporated in 2020 into Columbia Compass: Envision 2036, a blueprint for how the city will develop over the next decade.

The city also earlier this year has talked plans to improve pedestrian safety crossing Assembly Street’s six lanes of traffic to travel between The Vista and downtown. Possible upgrades include improved sidewalks and medians, pedestrian “bump-outs” and better signal lights.

Below are the 20 deadliest metro areas and 20 deadliest states for pedestrians.

Top 20 metro areas

  1. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
  2. Albuquerque, NM
  3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
  4. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
  5. Charleston-North Charleston, SC
  6. Jacksonville, FL
  7. Bakersfield, CA
  8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
  9. Stockton, CA
  10. Fresno, CA
  11. Baton Rouge, LA
  12. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
  13. Tucson, AZ
  14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL (tie)
  15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA (tie)
  16. Columbia, SC
  17. Greenville-Anderson, SC
  18. El Paso, TX
  19. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
  20. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Top 20 states

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
Operation Slow Down Coming Soon in South Carolina

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are set to participate in a week-long campaign designed to get speeders to slow down. Operation Southern Slow Down will be in effect from July 17-23. Summer months are considered to be some of the deadliest on the highways as more people are traveling while students are out of school.
SC has a higher rate of at-risk youth than most US states. Here’s why and where it ranks

Young people face life challenges in South Carolina at a higher rate than most other places in the United States, a new study shows. South Carolina has the seventh highest rate of at-risk youth among the states, according to the latest WalletHub study. The Palmetto State has a larger percentage of teenagers and young adults who face struggles with multiple issues, from education and health to poverty and jobs.
KIDS
Adair Ford Boroughs on track to be SC’s next US attorney after Senate panel OKs nomination

Adair Ford Boroughs is on track to become South Carolina’s next United States attorney after her nomination was advanced Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee voted together in a matter of seconds by voice vote on Boroughs’ and Enix Marshall’s nominations, sending them to the full Senate for confirmation. Marshall was nominated for U.S. Marshal in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Louisiana.
COLUMBIA, SC
3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
2 NC coastal towns are winners in USA Today’s 10Best awards

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina spots among the best in North America in the categories for “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Riverwalk.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
WILMINGTON, NC
