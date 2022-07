Wenatchee fine artist Jan Cook Mack is known for creating naturalistic oil paintings of landscapes, portraits and still-life representations of flowers, fruits and rocks. Since April she has been learning to draw all over again, using her non-dominant left hand after a stroke caused her body's right side to become less functional. Mack is living at an adult family home in East Wenatchee during her recovery, instead of the house near her art studio on Easy Street.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO