Best Prime Day video game deals 2022: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and more

The best Prime Day video games deals are now live, and the prices on must-play titles for the PS5 , Xbox Series X , Nintendo Switch and PS4 are dropping fast. This is your chance to pick up unmissable games starting from just $15.

Prime Day deals aren't just offering savings on bargain-bin fodder either; the latest installments in popular franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil and Zelda are all included in this sale. In fact, right now, you can build a whole library of acclaimed video games and spend relatively little in the process.

Whether you've just picked up a new next-gen system, or are looking to circle back to some well-reviewed favorites that you skipped at release, you'll want to browse these epic Prime Day video game deals. Don't forget we'll be frequently updating this page with the latest savings so make sure to bookmark and return.

Best Prime Day video game deals

Best Prime Day PS5 game deals

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough. View Deal

Sifu: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

Part martial arts brawler, part challenging roguelike, Sifu looks primed to be one of 2022's most underrated gems. You play a young kung fu student setting out on a quest for revenge after the death of your father. Don't forget to activate the coupon for an extra 20% off the list price. View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $14 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs: Legion doesn't have a single protagonist. Instead, it lets you recruit just about anyone in a near-future dystopian London into the hacktivist collective DedSec. It's a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy. View Deal

Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Join the Guardians of the Galaxy on an all-new original adventure. Play as Star-Lord and lead your motley crew to victory as you call the shots both in and out of battle. You'll need to prepare to face a cosmic threat that is hellbent on intergalactic annihilation. Should be no sweat. Probably. View Deal

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon

Before Dark Souls, before Bloodborne, this is where it all began. Now the classic PS3 game has been remade for the new generation of consoles, built from the ground up with improved graphics and performance. And it can be yours with $12 off the normal price thanks to Prime Day. View Deal

Battlefield 2042: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon

If you've ever had an inkling to play Battlefield 2042, now is your time. Thanks to Prime Day this title is just $14 — $5 less than it would cost you as a non-Prime member. While it popularity has dipped since launch, this game is constantly updating and at this price it's a bargain. View Deal

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential. View Deal

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

Packaging together from-the-ground-up remakes of the first two Tony Hawk Pro Skater games, this collection is the perfect nostalgia trip for long-time gamers. These skating sims have never looked or played better than they do on PS5. View Deal

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. It takes full advantage of the console's suite of next-gen features from the lightning-fast SSD to the innovative DualSense controller. The colorful action-adventure game sees intergalactic duo Ratchet & Clank return to face the sinister Dr. Nefarious in a dimension-hopping quest. View Deal

Life is Strange True Colors: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Life is Strange True Colors casts you as Alex Chang as she moves to Haven Spring to live with her brother. Soon after, her brother dies in a tragic accident and shocking secrets threaten the stability of this usual sleepy town. Your decisions shape the story, and building trust with those around you could be key to unlocking answers. View Deal

Ghostwire Tokyo: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Something of a forgotten game, Ghostwire Tokyo was released earlier this year without much fanfare. Which is a great shame, as the atmospheric action game has a lot going for it. From its stunning recreation of Tokyo, to its enjoyable combat and surprisingly engaging side quests. It's a game that deserves a second chance, and at 50% off, now is the perfect time to circle back to this one. View Deal

Kena Bridge of Spirits: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Kena Bridge of Spirits is almost like a playable Pixar movie, with gorgeous animated visuals and a simple-but-effective story. Its design is a little old-school, and a tad too heavy on the collectibles. But with unexpectedly tough combat and lots to explore it's a journey well worth taking, especially at this Prime Day discounted price. View Deal

Best Prime Day Xbox game deals

Gears Tactics: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Gears Tactics demonstrates that the Gears of War series has plenty to offer beyond third-person shooters. This turn-based strategy game features challenging strategic gameplay, a cast of customizable soldiers and an ambitious story in the Gears universe View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the most content-rich titles on Xbox Series X. This Prime Day deal brings the epic historical action game down to just $19. Offering more than hundred hours of play, you might not even be finished with this one by Prime Day next year. View Deal

Elden Ring: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon

The clear frontrunner for Game of the Year 2022, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki at the team at From Software. With worldbuilding from George R.R. Martin venture to the Lands Between and fight challenging foes in an effort to become the Elden Lord. Just be warned, Elden Ring won't be bested without a fight. View Deal

Planet Coaster: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Planet Coaster lets you build the theme park of your dreams, particularly if your theme park is heavy on roller coasters. This simulation game features colorful graphics and plenty of customization options. View Deal

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline installment in the long-running survival horror series, and once again sees you play as Ethan Winters. This time he's on a hunt for his kidnapped daughter and must contend with the alluring Lady Dimitrescu among an assortment of memorable villains. This delightfully spooky game is just $34 in this Prime Day deal. View Deal

Tales of Arise: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The latest chapter in the long-running Tales franchise centers on a pair of unlikely allies, each born on different worlds, and looking to change their fate. With a rich story, dynamic RPG action, a gorgeous new graphical style and dozens of hours of gameplay, Tales of Arise is perfect for longtime fans or newcomers. View Deal

Far Cry 6: was $59 now $12 @ Amazon

The latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running Far Cry series just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Far Cry 6 takes you to the fictional island of Yara where you must work with a group of modern-day guerrillas to overthrow Anton Castillo, a ruthless dictator. Far Cry 6 is one of the biggest games on Xbox Series X, and offers dozens of hours of chaotic fun either solo or with a friend via online co-op. View Deal

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Flight simulators may not be for everyone, but Microsoft's offering is truly stunning . There are a wide variety of airplanes to fly, cities and airports to visit — and that was before this new update. Game of the Year Edition offers an additional 25 planes, 38 airports and more. This first-party game from Microsoft is also available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. View Deal

Forza Horizon 5: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Forza Horizon 5 got a rave review from us when it launched in November 2021. The latest installment from Playground Games's popular open-world racing game transports drivers to Mexico for hours upon hours of enjoyable content and hundreds of cars to collect. This first-party game from Microsoft is also available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. View Deal

Halo Infinite: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Halo Infinite marked a fresh new chapter for the storied first-person shooter franchise. It abandoned the linear story format for an open world, and the multiplayer was free to play at launch (still is). While it had some bugs at launch and lacked some key features, 343 Industries has constantly worked to improve the product. This first-party game from Microsoft is also available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. View Deal

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Digital Code: Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a digital download copy of the game for $20 off. This is still a fantastic price for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Plus, if you want the physical version, you can grab it at Walmart for the same price . View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is one of the strangest and most surprising games on the Nintendo Switch. It's a turn-based strategy game where Mario and his Rabbid allies duke it out with a host of colorful villains — and the execution of that idea is just about perfect. View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This spooktacular title sees Mario's brother Luigi having to save his sibling from a haunted hotel with only his trusty vacuum cleaner to hand. It's a delightful fun family game this with a full co-op mode as well. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

The successor to the wildly-popular Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports invites you to compete in six activities including tennis, bowling, volleyball and more. Personalize your own character and take on the world in online matches, or play against friends and family in local co-op. View Deal

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gatherings. View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

One of the best selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, the new DLC expansion pass will extend its lengthy lifespan even further. View Deal

Best Prime Day PS4 game deals

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the most pleasant gaming surprises of 2020, updating and revamping a classic RPG for modern hardware, along with some clever story twists. This game also comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version. View Deal

Grand Theft Auto V: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

If you haven't played Grand Theft Auto V, it probably won't get much cheaper than this. GTAV is not only an ambitious open-world crime game; it's also your gateway to the incredibly popular Grand Theft Auto online mode. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $50 now $40 @ Amazon

Experience all nine films in The Skywalker Saga in plastic brick form in the latest LEGO Star Wars title. Play as over 200 characters in the most ambitious LEGO game to date, bursting with planets to explore, puzzles to solve and thousands of collectibles to obtain. LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is a whole galaxy worth of fun. View Deal

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Explore a vast open world overrun with zombies in Dying Light 2. By day the horde is easy to bypass, but at night the mutated infected come out to hunt. With a free-flowing parkour system, and a narrative directly impacted by your choices Dying Light 2 is much more than just another mindless zombie game. View Deal

Nier Replicant: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Nier Replicant is a lovingly crafted remaster of a cult favorite from the Xbox 360 and PS3 era. In this oddball Japanese RPG, you'll take control of a teenage boy, a cursed woman and a morose mage as you fight off foes in strategic real-time battles. There's nothing else quite like this one. View Deal

