Prime Day Apple deals 2022 — best sales right now

Prime Day Apple deals are among the most sought-after discounts during Prime Day . This year they promise to be extra enticing as there are many new Apple devices for Amazon to discount.

For instance, the newly announced MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 could see discounts that take from $50 to $100 off. Likewise, their predecessors — the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro — are bound to undergo epic discounts if not from Amazon, then from competing retailers like Best Buy or B&H Photo.

Excluding Macs, Prime Day Apple deals will also offer deep price cuts on some of our favorite Apple gear such as the Apple Watch 7, iPad mini, and AirPods. Bookmark this page and check back often for the best Prime Day Apple deals of the week.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

iPads

10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $469 now $379 @ Walmart

Looking beyond Amazon, you can get the older iPad Air for $90 off the already discounted start price at Walmart.



Although this model doesn't offer the amazing performance of the Apple M1 chip, it's still got a powerful A14 chipset 10.9-inch screen, USB-C charging and support for both the Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil 2. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. It doesn't boast the mini-LED HDR panel found on the 12-inch model, but it's still an excellent tablet. View Deal

AirPods

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale at $10 off. That's one of their lowest prices of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $132 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale at their lowest price ever! The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds (Ocean Blue): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

They may have a different name, but Beats audio gear, including these Studio Buds, are still part of the Apple ecosystem.

These colorful 'buds are similar to AirPods, but offer active noise cancellation as well as similar IPX4 water/sweat resistance and sound quality. View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. These AirPods are on sale for $449, but keep in mind they've been as low as $429 before. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Beats Studio3 are on sale at Amazon for $199, which is a big savings at $40. In our Beats Studio3 review , we said they offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. View Deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Prime Day Apple deals on the new Series 7 are here. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

It's hard to recommend the Apple Watch 3 these days given that it won't run the next version of watchOS. However, if you want the cheapest Apple Watch around — this is it. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. View Deal

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo

Despite its age, the M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance for cash-strapped Mac fans. The M1 CPU helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Just keep in mind, it hit $749 last summer and it's no longer Apple's flagship. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

$200 off: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

Macs

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $659 @ Amazon

The Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

iMac 21.5" (2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The 2020 iMac model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Currently, it's on sale for $797, which makes it one of the cheapest iMacs we've seen. Just remember, this is an Intel-based iMac. View Deal

Apple iMac M1 (7-Core GPU): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Amazon has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale for $1,149. Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. (If you don't see this price, try checking different color iMacs). View Deal

Apple iMac (2021/8-core GPU): was $1,499 now $1,419 @ Amazon

This upgraded configuration of the iMac M1 features an 8-core GPU. Normally selling for $1,499, it's now on sale for $1,419. View Deal

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $109 @ Amazon

The current-gen Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore. View Deal

Shop all Prime Day deals

