Best Prime Day air fryer deals 2022

The best Prime Day air fryer deals are live and up for grabs, and there are some great discounts to be had.

All kinds of brands are taking part this year — you can even save on some of the best air fryers we've tested. And whether you want a compact design, a model with two baskets, or even a full-blown toaster oven for roasting a chicken, there's a deal for everyone.

These Prime Day deals won't last long though; you'll need to act fast to take advantage of the savings. That's why we've done the research for you to find some of the best air fryer discounts. So you can take your pick and get cooking in no time.

Don't have a Prime account? Not to worry. You can still sign up to a free 30-day trial to get in on the savings.

Best Prime Day air fryer deals

Air fryer deals

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

This air fryer oven has six built-in smart programs that air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate, all in one appliance. The ClearCook window and internal light allows you to monitor cooking without opening the basket. View Deal

Ninja DZ401 Foodi: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

The Ninja DZ401 Foodi is the best answer if you need more versatility. With two baskets, you can cook two sets of ingredients at different temperatures — and they can even be set to finish at the same time. That's ideal if the kids just can't agree on what they want for dinner. At $159 this is the cheapest we've ever seen it on Amazon, so get in quick! View Deal

Cosori Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 Quart: was $129 now $85 on Amazon

Our favorite air fryer overall, this smart model can crisp up food in minutes and claims to cut down oil by 85%. It comes with a recipe book, a detachable basket and is dishwasher safe as well. The Cosori has electronic controls with preset programs for commonly cooked foods. You can control this air fryer with an app or through voice assistants like Alexa. This killer deal is a full 34% off and could be gone pretty soon! View Deal

DASH Compact Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

If you're only cooking for 1-2, you really don't need an air fryer with a huge capacity. This model from DASH is compact, convenient and effective. In fact, it made the list as one of our best air fryers , so you know it's good. It comes at a great price as well — air fryers really don't come much cheaper. Bear in mind this deal is only available on the black colorway at the moment though. View Deal

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

The Ninja 4qt Air Fryer is one of the most popular models you will see, and for good reason. It's simple to operate with an adequate four quart capacity, and it won't take up too much space on your countertop either. It's less than $100 at Amazon at the moment, which makes it good value for money. View Deal

GoWise 5.8qt Air Fryer: was $119 now $75 @ Amazon

This GoWise air fryer offers a roomy 5.8qt capacity and large temperature range for perfect cooking every single time. It available in a range of colors including black, white, plum and red, and features a touchscreen display with eight presets. You can also access over 50 recipes via the app. View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly on most countertops. View Deal

Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: was $229 now $129 @ Amazon

If you want one appliance which does it all, this is the one to get. The Ninja OS401 is a pressure cooker as well as an air fryer. It's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. With a massive 8-quart capacity, it would suit a family. View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Combo: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

This 9-in-1 multicooker can air fry, roast, steam, bake, and so much more. It comes with dual-purpose lids to swap between pressure cooking and air frying in seconds, just make sure you have enough storage space! Best of all, its large, 6-quart capacity is enough to cook delicious meals for all the family.



View Deal

Toaster oven deals

Breville BOV900BSS the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

If you want more than an air fryer, a toaster oven may be the way to go. These appliances can bake, roast and toast as well as air fry, which makes the recipe options endless. This model from Breville was one of our favorites on test and it's currently $100 off. View Deal

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry: was $219 now $189 @ Amazon

If you care about looks as much as performance, then this toaster oven from KitchenAid is worth checking out. It's black and stainless steel body combined with a glass door gives it a sophisticated finish which you don't often see with air fryers. Plus with nine settings to choose from, the functionality is impressive. Just remember to click the coupon to get an extra $9.50 off the sale price. View Deal

Hamilton Beach Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

With four air fry presents and six cooking functions, there's very little that this toaster oven cannot do. It has two rack positions to make the most of the interior space and comes with plenty of accessories, including a metal mesh basket, bake pan, crumb tray and broil rack. It could almost replace your oven. View Deal

