Best iPhone Prime Day deals 2022

If you're on the hunt for a new iPhone, then Prime Day deals are a great way to save yourself some money on the latest Apple handsets.

The good news is that the iPhone 13 range is not immune from discounts, despite the fact it's less than a year old. But if you're looking for something a little cheaper, the iPhone 12 series and the new iPhone SE 2022 are enjoying some tantalizing money-saving deals.

Read on for the latest and best iPhone Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

iPhone 13 deals

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): save up to $700 with Unlimited plan and trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is giving you the chance to grab a free iPhone 13, you just need to sign up for Unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible old or broken device. You can also get a $200 gift card if you switch to Verizon alongside a year of AMC Plus. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $700 @ Best Buy

You can save up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Best Buy. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying plan with Verizon and trade-in your old device. View Deal

iPhone 13 (64GB): save up to $700 at AT&T

If Verizon isn't for you, then AT&T can knock $700 off the price of an iPhone 13. You just to purchase a phone on a qualifying instalment plan, and trade in an eligible smartphone within 30 days. View Deal

iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12 (64GB): free with unlimited plan @ Verizon

If you're looking for a deal on the iPhone 12, Verizon will give you one absolutely free — no trade-in required. You just need to sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus you get a $200 gift card if you switch and a year of AMC Plus View Deal

iPhone 12 (64GB): was $20/month now $10/month @ AT&T

Get an iPhone 12 on an installment plan at AT&T and you'll be able to save 50% on your monthly payments. Just remember that you will need to sign up for an unlimited plan to be eligible.

View Deal

iPhone 12 (64GB): was $729 now $674 @ Best Buy

Whether you want to pay in installments or eat the cost of the iPhone 12 in one go, Best Buy will knock $55 off the total cost. You just need to be happy about being on Verizon, and get the phone in Blue.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB): was $1,199 now $1,119 @ Best Buy

If the iPhone 12 is too small, and doesn't have the right camera specs for you, Best Buy has knocked $80 off the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Only this time you have to activate with Sprint, and buy the phone in Pacific Blue.

iPhone SE deals

iPhone SE (2022): free with new line @ Verizon

The iPhone SE isn't hugely expensive as it is, but you can save the entire cost of the phone over at Verizon. Just add a new line and sign up for an eligible plan to enjoy the savings. This latest iPhone SE model uses the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13, making for performance that exceeds all its rivals, plus 5G connectivity for the fastest data speeds. View Deal

iPhone SE (2020): was $350 now $249 (Total Wireless) @ Amazon

If you're willing to buy a carrier-locked model of the older iPhone SE (2020), Amazon is selling the Total Wireless variant for a decent price. $249 for the iPhone SE is a steal, especially since you get a very good camera and fast A13 Bionic chip in a compact design. View Deal

Renewed iPhone deals

iPhone 12 (64GB, unlocked, renewed): was $699, now $525 @ Amazon

You can get a hefty discount on the iPhone 12 if you don't mind going for an Amazon-restored model. View Deal

iPhone 11 (64GB, unlocked, renewed): was $499, now $353 @ Amazon

This steep discount on a slightly older model is thanks to it having been renewed by Amazon, in theory making it as good as new. View Deal

iPhone 13 (128GB): was £779 now £701 @ Amazon U.K.

Save £70 on the cost of the iPhone 13, provided you're happy about getting it in green with 128GB of storage. Colors like Blue and Space Gray are also on sale, but they only have £50 knocked off the full price.

iPhone 13 mini (128GB): was £679 now £602 @ Amazon U.K.

If you prefer the smaller handset, then the iPhone 13 mini might be the phone for you — especially with this £70 saving over on Amazon. You'll need to get it in Pink or white to get the full £70 savings, though Blue and Green are available for £629 a piece.

iPhone 12 mini (64GB): was £579 now £468 @ Amazon U.K.

U.K.-based customers can take advantage of this discount on Apple's smallest iPhone 12 model. All six colors and three storage capacity options are on offer, but the largest discount is for the basic 64GB edition in black. View Deal

iPhone 12 (64GB): was £679 now £618 @ Amazon U.K.

The standard iPhone 12 is also seeing a discount on Amazon this Prime Day, with the 64GB model seeing the largest percentage discount. Be aware that not all colors are available on the different storage options, so don't be alarmed if you find one combination isn't available. View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro (Space gray, 64GB, unlocked): was £1,049, now £630 @ Amazon

If you like the dark gray hue of this model, then you can get an unlocked iPhone 11 Pro for a reasonable discount instead. Midnight Green are also discounted, but the saving isn't quite as big View Deal

iPhone accessory deals

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $169. That's $80 off and the lowest price right now. (Though keep in mind they've been as low as $149 before. Tsk, tsk, Amazon). The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

Get this wireless charger along with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and you'll be able to conveniently power up your phone by placing its rear magnets in range of the shiny puck.

With the right charger attached, you'll be able to power up the iPhone at 15W. However it can also charge any other Qi-compatible wirelessly chargeable devices at a slower speed too. View Deal

Top tips to help you find the best iPhone deals

Mobile carriers: Some of the best iPhone deals can be found with various mobile carriers. The only catch is — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. You might also have to sign up for an unlimited plan, in some cases.

Some of the best iPhone deals can be found with various mobile carriers. The only catch is — in order to get their best deals, you'll have to switch to their service. You might also have to sign up for an unlimited plan, in some cases. Check out mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs: MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For example, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's. These often have less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. Sometimes, there are some trade-offs like less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds.

MVNOs operate on the infrastructure of existing networks. For example, Verizon-owned Visible works on Verizon's network, whereas Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's. These often have less costly plans than their bigger counterparts. Sometimes, there are some trade-offs like less readily available customer support or slightly slower data speeds. Refurbs: Don't be afraid of them! Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhones to look as good as new and we especially like them because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device.

Don't be afraid of them! Apple offers some of the best refurbs in the industry. They refurbish their iPhones to look as good as new and we especially like them because they're all backed by the same 1-year warranty you'd get with a new Apple device. Trade-in your old phone for credit: Many carriers will give you a generous credit for an old phone that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in.

Many carriers will give you a generous credit for an old phone that could range from $100 to as high as $1,000 off. As a result, it pays to keep your smartphone's cables, box, and accessories in good condition so you can get the most from your trade-in. Wait for the new models (if you can): If Apple follows its traditional keynote timeframe, the iPhone 14 will likely to be unveiled sometime in September. Rumors indicate the new phone could have a sleeker new design, a faster A16 Bionic chip, and a sharper new main 48MP camera for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. If you can, we recommend waiting until Apple's September keynote before buying a new iPhone.

