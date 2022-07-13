ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazfit Bip smartwatch deals for $50 or less — enough to make your mouth water

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 3 days ago

Amazfit makes some beautiful smartwatches packed to the brim with fancy features, like SpO2 sensors, sporting modes, waterproofing, and gorgeous displays. The Amazfit Bip lineup is more affordable than ever with today's Prime Day deals. You can grab the wildly popular Amazfit Bip U Pro for only $50 right now on sale. Available in green, pink, and black, the Bip U Pro smartwatch is a great entry-level fitness wearable to have.

Any one of the Amazfit Bip models easily falls under the best Amazfit smartwatches because you get so much value for your coin. For slender wrists, check out the Amazfit Bip S Lite with its 1.28-inch display. You get an unbeatable 30-day battery life paired with an easy-to-use UI, an Always-On Display, and a heart rate monitor. There are only 14 sporting modes in this variant, but the Amazfit Bip S Lite's $35 offer price more than makes up for that.

On the hunt for built-in GPS? Let me introduce you to the Amazfit Bip S fitness smartwatch . This is a humble workout buddy with 5 ATM water resistance and 10 sports modes, but you also get some upper-tier specs like a heart rate monitor and GPS onboard. Not to mention, that 40-day battery life is simply astonishing. Grab the Amazfit Bip S wearable for only $50 with this Prime Day deal.

Tantalizing Amazfit deals of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZP6Hd_0gcYrAVM00

Amazfit Bip U Pro: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazfit Bip U Pro brings high-end smartwatch features to the masses. You get a large 1.43-inch screen, 5 ATM water resistance, over 60 sporting modes, SpO2 and heart rate sensors, sleep tracking, Alexa, and onboard GPS. For $50, that's a whole lot of smartwatch you're getting. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uKCj_0gcYrAVM00

Amazfit Bip S Lite: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Not all smartwatches are made equal. The Amazfit Bip S Lite is designed for smaller wrists so it doesn't look clumsy even in the thinnest or most slender of hands. You'll forget what charging is thanks to the 30-day battery life. Grab this waterproof wearable for well below $50 with this deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HCkU_0gcYrAVM00

Amazfit Bip S: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazfit Bip S is a compromise between the larger Bip U Pro and the smaller Bip S Lite. It retains the built-in GPS, 5 ATM resistance to water, heart rate monitoring, and undying 40-day battery life. However, you only get 10 sports modes and there's no pulse oximeter or Alexa. View Deal

Choosing the right wearable largely depends on your personal needs. All these Amazfit Bip watches are stylish and come in two or three shades. Aesthetics aside, each of them has a slightly different profile of features. Gauge the level of features that you require from a fitness wearable and make your decision accordingly. If you're confused, the Amazfit Bip U Pro is easily the most versatile choice.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped for the big day.

