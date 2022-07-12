ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Our kids’ schools told us to ‘cease and desist’ but we’re fighting back

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, as parents, we wrongfully assumed the public schools were on our side—that they were doing their best to teach our kids to read and write and leave personal politics out of it. But for many parents across the U.S., the pandemic exposed that public schools were teaching critical race...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 60

tammy jones
2d ago

I am wondering if the schools are exposing the children to inappropriate sexual content at Young ages wouldn't this be considered or shouldn't it be considered child abuse? just a thought

Reply(2)
12
Scott Baker
3d ago

Good for these parents who are fighting against garbage and dangerous ideology being taught to our future generations!

Reply(7)
39
Kyra Andrews
2d ago

the DOE took out classic books because of what they deemed inappropriate but when parents don't want sexual explicit books in the classroom they scream foul

Reply
6
Fox News

The definitive proof critical race theory is being taught in our schools

The war against parental rights is happening at school districts in every corner of America. "Equity consultants" are making millions of dollars off the back of taxpayers to train teachers to view everything through the lens of critical race theory, and then transform education by applying those lessons through teaching children that America’s institutions, monuments, traditions, holidays, language, and foundational principles are systemically, irredeemably racist.
EDUCATION
The 74

Greene: For Students to Get Back to Normal, They Need Support, Not Punishment

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. As a clinical psychologist who has consulted for districts across the country for the past 30 years, I’ve seen a lot. What I was seeing during the last three months of school, as America’s students and educators wrapped up their first sustained stretch of in-person instruction in years, were more kids than ever whose behavior was out of control — and school staff who were running on fumes.
EDUCATION
Futurity

Teacher bias shapes who gets special education

White students are more likely to receive special education for higher-status disabilities than are Black, Latinx, and Asian students, a new study of more than 2,000 Wisconsin public schools shows. Conversely, Black and Indigenous students are more likely to receive special education services for lower-status disabilities compared to white students....
WISCONSIN STATE
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Cease And Desist#Cease And Desist Letters#Summer School#Sora#The School Board#Fox News Digital
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Montanan

Legislators propose ‘Brandon’s Law’, to target ‘anti-Christian bigotry’

Months after an ethics complaint was filed against realtor and Pastor Brandon Huber for alleged anti-LGBTQ hate speech, legislators drafted a bill named in his honor to “combat anti-Christian bigotry in the real estate industry,” a press release from Huber’s attorney read Thursday. The bill, called “Brandon’s Law” submitted by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, to […] The post Legislators propose ‘Brandon’s Law’, to target ‘anti-Christian bigotry’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

‘Sounds like a cult’: Parents hit back after school experiments with banning skirts, dresses and any fashionable clothes for kids

An independent school district in a Dallas, Texas, suburb has been accused by parents and students of introducing a “cult” and of sidelining girls with an updated dress code.The Forney Independent School District said last week it would ban students from wearing skirts, dresses and jean materials when school begins in September, irking both parents and students.On Monday, parents – including the mayor of Forney, James Traylor – told school board members and attendees that an updated dress code excluding skirts and dresses unfairly impacted girls. “I don’t think any man should be telling a woman what they should wear,”...
FORNEY, TX

