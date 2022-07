Having grown up Italian American in Rhode Island, learning that the Old Canteen is up for sale was like being told a beloved family member was on his death bed. After living overseas for thirty-five years, I do not consider myself truly home until I find comfort in a meal at our family’s favorite haunt. I have so many memories of feasting at Joe Marzilli’s temple to gorging. Where will we go now to celebrate landmark events or just eat the food we love?

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 11 HOURS AGO