A Florida woman was indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly pepper-spraying and making anti-Asian statements toward a group of women on a Manhattan street. Madeline Barker was previously charged with multiple hate crime charges including assault and harassment for the June 11 incident. The Manhattan district attorney's office said that the 47-year-old confronted the women around 6 p.m. for standing too close to her near Hudson and West 13th streets in the Meatpacking District.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO