Environment

Northeast Ohio Weather: Storms return on Wednesday; very comfortable ending to the work week

By Samantha Roberts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a nearby cold front. This feature may provide the focus for a few isolated thunderstorms today, but most of...

ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – July 15, 2022

We are seeing a slight shift east in moisture over the next couple of days. Strong or heavy moisture is not likely, but it looks like we end up with slightly better chances of moisture overnight and tomorrow. Our chances look decent for moisture still Sunday night through Monday, but the focus of the heavier potential will be farther east. Then next week we are putting in some moisture chances for overnight Wednesday night.
Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
Summit Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

BATH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old man from Peninsula in Summit County was killed not far from his home in Bath Township Wednesday afternoon. His motorcycle hit a passenger car head-on. The state patrol says Martin Upp was dead at the scene on Route 18.
Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches

Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.
AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Ohio

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
