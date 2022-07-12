ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 1 day ago

Erik ten Hag begins life in charge of Manchester United and immediately gets a close look at Liverpool in a pre-season friendly today in Bangkok.

The Dtuch coach will hope to see promising signs from his Red Devils with less than a month until the Premier League opener against Brighton.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and match action as Liverpool face Man United in Ten Hag’s first game

Jurgen Klopp is on a tighter schedule, with the Reds aiming to bounce back from Premier League and Champions League heartache.

A Community Shield meeting with Manchester City is a little over two weeks away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pre-season friendly and how you can watch it.

When and where is the match?

The match is on Tuesday, 12 July at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and kicks off at 2pm BST.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool and is there a live stream?

You can watch the match on either MUTV or LFC TV, with coverage starting at 1pm BST before kick-off at 2pm.

A live stream will be available on both clubs’ websites.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp has a 37-man squad to Asia, with Mohamed Salah and new signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez part of the squad.

Calvin Ramsay has a slight injury, while Neco Williams misses out with a move to Nottingham Forest rumoured.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Kaide Gordon and Ben Davies have not travelled.

Erik ten Hag begins a new era at Old Trafford with a 31-man squad in Thailand, with Cristiano Ronaldo the obvious omission. The Portuguese would like to leave Old Trafford this summer, although the official reason for his absence is down to a “family issue”.

New signing Tyrell Malacia is in the squad, while Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Facundo Pellistri will look to impress the Dutch boss.

Odds

Man United: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 10/11

