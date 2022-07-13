ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Prime Day Roomba deals 2022

Prime Day deals are in full swing now that it's Day 2, and that means you can grab a great discount on some of the latest tech. One thing we see deals on every year are the best Roombas , and as some of the best robot vacuums , these are impressive discounts to say the least.

iRobot offer entry level designs all the way up models which can self-empty and learn from their encounters. That's why, whatever your preference, there's a Roomba to suit every home.

These deals won't last forever though, so make sure you act quickly. We've rounded up some of the best savings below to help you pick your favorite.

If you're not a member of Amazon Prime, don't worry. You can still sign up to a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the deals.

Best Prime Day Roomba deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFmxP_0gcY479Q00

 Hot Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
Get $100 off the premium iRobot Roomba i6+, which maps out your entire home so that it can clean the living room one day and the kitchen the next. It deposits dirt into its base so that you don't have to empty the Roomba manually, and it can work in tandem with the Braava m6 robot mop for a thorough clean. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go3yz_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon
One of the best robot vacuums is on sale for Prime Day at 40% off. The iRobot Roomba 692 cleans carpets, hard floors and baseboards, and you can set a schedule to have it run while you're away. Best of all, the Roomba 692 interacts with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with voice commands. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykQpd_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon
The best robot mop is currently on sale for $200 off. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TZzu_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba i4+: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon
You want your Roomba to work, work, work without you doing any maintenance. And so we recommend you look at this $250-off deal on the Roomba i4+. Its self-emptying base will do more of the work for you, letting you off the hook for up to 60 days. Plus, it also works with the aforementioned M6 Robot Mop. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9aDN_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba s9+: was $1,299 now $949
The Cadillac of Roombas, the Roomba s9+ is better in every single way. Of course, its seriously superior suction and corner-cleaning abilities come at a higher price, which is why we're happy to note this $350 discount will help you afford the Roomba that's MacBook-pricey. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcuK4_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba i7+: was $999 now $499 @ Amazon
Score a great deal on the Roomba i7+ with 50% off. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and learns from its travels. It offers customized cleaning schedules as well as suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05moG1_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba i2: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon
If you're looking for great value, look no further than the Roomba i2. It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes which can adjust to suit different surfaces. It will also detect areas with a high amount of dirt and debris and provide a more thorough clean where needed. At less than $200, robot vacuums don't come much cheaper. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHLJT_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 combo: was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon
Save $100 on this robot vac + robot mop duo. Packaging the top-tier Roomba S9+ with the best robot mop you can buy, the Braava jet m6, you get a combination that can handle carpet and clean up the kitchen at the same time. And the pair can talk to each other – once the vacuuming's done, the mop bot goes to work! Just remember to apply the coupon on the page to get this discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKbHn_0gcY479Q00

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $561 @ Amazon
It may not be a huge discount compared to some of the other deals on this list, but the j7 is still worth mentioning — particularly if you're a pet owner. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. View Deal

IN THIS ARTICLE
