This 65-inch 4K Fire TV is under $500 for Prime Day

By Mat Gallagher
 3 days ago

Amazon's Prime Day doesn't officially start for a few hours in the US, but there's already some incredible Prime Day deals available if you want to get in early. As we've seen in previous years, one area with big savings is TVs.

Not just any TVs though. Amazon's own Fire TVs have already seen some significant price drops making these already affordable models a must-have purchase. One of the best deals I've spotted so far is this 65-inch Omni model.

The Omni models are Amazon's premium Fire TVs and both the 65 and 75-inch versions feature Dolby Vision. There's a 40% discount on the 65-inch model, taking the price down to just $499.99 – that's a great deal on a TV of this spec.

If you're looking for other sizes, there are discounts of up to 45% across the Fire TV range, including the Omni and 4-series versions. There's also discounts on Fire TV models from Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, Hisense and more.

Amazon Omni 65-inch Fire TV: was £829.99, now £499.99 at Amazon (save £330)
This premium Fire TV features hands-free Alexa, AirPlay and Dolby Vision compatibility. View Deal

