Best Prime Day coffee machine deals 2022 — Keurig, Lavazza and more

Looking for the best Prime Day coffee machine deals? Then you're in the right place — because we've found plenty for you.

Whether you're an espresso lover or an americano fan, and whether you're after a drip-coffee maker or want a barista-style machine, we've got the Prime Day deals you'll be looking for.

We've also broken them down by price, so you can jump straight to the section that fits your budget, from simple under-$100 options to machines costing many times that. But either way, you can be sure they're a bargain — because we've checked every deal here to ensure it really is worth going for.

With models from Keurig, Lavazza, De'Longhi, Nespresso and others that we rate among the best coffee makers , you're sure to find the perfect option for your kitchen. So bookmark this page and keep checking back to find the best Prime Day coffee machine deals for you.

Prime Day coffee machine deals under $100

De'Longhi Stilosa: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

For those whom regular coffee won't do. The De'Longhi Stilosa can brew two shots of espresso at a time, and has a powerful 15-bar pump to ensure you get that nice crema. A built-in steamer also lets you whip up cappuccinos and lattes, too. View Deal

Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffeemaker: was $22 now $18 @ Amazon

For a basic coffeemaker, Amazon Basics does the job, and you can currently get this 5-cup machine for $8 off. With glass carafe and a reusable filter, the 25 ounce capacity lets you brew up a 5-cup batch conveniently. View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's currently $70 off on Amazon, but we've seen it drop to as low as $49 in the past, so this might be one to watch and wait on. View Deal

Keurig Coffee Maker: was $129 now $109 @ Best Buy

This single-serve k-cup pod coffee maker boasts automatic shut-off and adjustable strength and volume, so you can turn a coffee pod into exactly the kind of drink you want. Just a warning, you're going to have a hard time picking out of all the vibrant colorful options. The turquoise one in particular is bound to catch your eye. View Deal

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup : was $185 now $74 @ Amazon

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp coffee maker can make anywhere from one to 14 cups at a time, and it comes with a reusable filter that replaces paper filters. You can also schedule brews up to 24 hours in advance or choose between regular and bold coffee depending on your tastes. It is currently 59% off. View Deal

GE Drip Coffee Maker with thermal carafe: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This ten-cup brewer covers all your basic coffee needs, including programable brews, and the option to schedule or pause one, for a low price. Although be aware: we've seen this sell for as little as $46.



If you want to spend even less, the basic 12-cup glass carafe version of this brewer is just $49. But we like having the thermal carafe since it'll keep your coffee at the ideal drinking temperature for longer. View Deal

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

Currently at its lowest-ever price, this coffee machine can take K-Cup or Nespresso pods, or your own coffee grounds via a reusable pod for maximum flexibility.



Once your pod of choice is in place, all you need to do is select one of six cup sizes and select the brew strength from the buttons on the top, and wait for your morning brown to dispense. The tall body of the Dual Pod Plus also allows you to fit taller cups and travel mugs under the spout, which could come in very handy for certain users. View Deal

Prime Day coffee machine deals under $500

Nespresso BNV420IBL Vertuo Plus Espresso Machine by Breville plus Capsules: was $183 now $119 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule coffee machine, but don't want to sacrifice on performance, Nespresso is the way to go. The Vertuo Plus model with capsule pack is currently reduced down to $118, which is great value for money considering the quality of the machine. Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Plus review for more. View Deal

Lavazza Espresso Machine: was $185 now $125 @ Amazon

This deal saves you a whopping $60, making it one of the best Prime Day deals as of right now. This single-serve machine features two coffee selection modes with simple touch controls: programmable free dose and pre-set. And with its handy visual indicator, you'll always know when it's time to fill up the water tank. View Deal

Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $143 @ Amazon

If you like cold brews as much as your hot drinks, this deal is worth your attention. The Ninja CP307 is a versatile coffee maker that offers six brew sizes as well as five brew styles, including an over ice setting. It can froth milk or brew your tea to the ideal temperature, so it's pretty much a jack of all trades. At $134, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it as well.

View Deal

Cuisinart 12-Cup: was $154 now $107 @ Amazon

This coffee machine is currently $47 off on Amazon, although it has dropped to as low as $99 in the past. This model features a 12-cup glass carafe with a stainless steel handle, meaning it will last you a while. If you're not afraid of strong flavors, you'll be glad to discover that the bold option allows for a seamless brew strength control. View Deal

Nespresso Expert: was $499 now $324 @ Amazon

This stylish machine features a signature Nespresso thermoblock heating element with 19 bars of pressure. You also won't have to wait around for a long time, as this device will have your coffee ready in 30 seconds. Perfect for espresso and americano lovers alike. View Deal

Café Drip Coffee Maker: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

This coffee maker has Wi-Fi, so you can control it with a smartphone app, Alexa, and Google Assistant. But for the connoisseurs, it's SCA certified, has precision temperature controls and an insulated carafe. It comes in a variety of colors to make a stylish addition to your kitchen area. View Deal

Mr. Coffee One-Touch: was $359 now $209 @ Amazon

If you're set on getting an easy-to-use espresso and capuccino maker, then this coffee machine is the perfect fit. This handy device is intuitive to use, thanks to its simple one-button interface and a built-in milk frother. You can also control the strength of your drink by selecting the amount of desired espresso shots. View Deal

Breville Precision Brewer: was $329 now $297 @ Amazon

This 60-oz. drip coffee maker comes with a thermal carafe that allows you to brew your drink fully automatically. You can also take advantage of its preset modes, including Gold, Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew and My Brew. The latter allows you to customize parameters like bloom time, brew temperature, and flow rate to suit your coffee needs. View Deal

De'Longhi Espresso Machine: was $454 now $276 @ Amazon

Looking for solid savings? This deal will save you a total of $140, meaning it is currently 30% off in honor of Amazon's two-day sales event. This professional coffee maker features 15-bar professional pressure technology that delivers quality results every time. Its fully stainless steel design provides for long-lasting use. View Deal

Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker: was $349 now $244 @ Amazon

As the runner up in our best coffee makers test, the Technivorm Moccamaster won't disappoint. Handmade in the Netherlands, it's designed with quality in mind — it can reach the optimal temperatures required for brewing coffee and can do so quickly as well. It's usually a pricey purchase, but you can get 14% off right now, which brings it down to the cheapest it's ever been.

View Deal

Prime Day coffee machine deals above $500

De'Longhi EC9335R La Specialista Espresso Machine: was $899 now $629 @ Amazon

If you want something special on your kitchen counter, look no further than the De'Longhi La Specialista. With a striking red exterior, traditional pressure gauge and sensory grinding technology, it really can't offer much more. It features a frothing wand, should you prefer milky drinks, plus a separate hot water spout. If you're a true coffee aficionado, this is the machine to get. View Deal

Philips Fully Automatic: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

This high-quality machine packs a punch with its modern design and an intuitive touchscreen display that allows you to make you up to five types of coffee. You can enjoy up to 20,000 cups of coffee, made from beans that are kept fresh thanks to the machine's aroma-seal technology. With the unit's AquaClean, you can forget about descaling. View Deal

De'Longhi Dinamica: was $1,689 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a high-tech coffee machine, you've found it. Though it'll cost you a total of $1,299, this deal takes off a whole $390 off the machine's original price. This premium device can make up to 18 coffee different recipes, including latte, cappuccino, macchiato, espresso, ristretto, flat white and even iced coffee. View Deal

What we expect to see from coffee machines this Prime Day

We expect to see lots of coffee machine deals as we do every year on Amazon Prime Day . Keurig always tends to make a statement with some of the cheapest prices on the market, so it will be interesting to see if it can go a step further this year.

More premium brands, such as Breville and De'Longhi, are sometimes spotted as well. If you take advantage of one of these deals, you can get a good quality machine for a very reasonable price — but be prepared that they tend to take up more countertop space.

It's always best to decide what kind of coffee machine you want before browsing the deals. Consider which would suit your needs best: a pod coffee machine, a traditional filter coffee maker, a manual espresso machine or a bean-to-cup machine. If you prefer a stronger flavor, espresso machines are the best option, while if convenience is a must, a pod machine will likely suit better.

