Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2022 — best sales right now

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

From iRobot to Roborock, Prime Day robot vacuum deals are now live with discounts that slash from $50 to $200 off our favorite robot vacuums. Prime Day is an excellent time to upgrade your vacuum as many of the best robot vacuums we've tested will be on sale for the next few hours.

Today's robot vacuums can clean both carpets and hardwood floors. Some pricier models can self-empty their trash bins, while others can both vacuum and mop. So far, we're seeing deals on both budget and high-end models. Keep this page bookmarked throughout Amazon's two-day event so you can find the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals.

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon
This iRoomba robot vacuum supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, and it uses on-board sensors to navigate under and around furniture. You can clean both hard floors and carpets with this model. View Deal

Eufy Robovac G20: was $259 now $159 @ Amazon
This Eufy robot vacuum works on both carpets and floors, and can be controlled by an app. For this Prime Day robot vacuum deal, Amazon is knocking $100 off the price, making an already inexpensive option even cheaper. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i6+: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
This robot vacuum empties itself and uses smart mapping to chart a route around your home. You can also schedule cleanings and take advantage of support for both Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. View Deal

Neato D10: was $799 now $449 @ Amazon
With its (rated) 300-minute runtime, the Neato D10 can cover 2,700 sq. ft. on a single charge. Plus it comes with three power settings: Eco, Turbo, and Max, so you can adjust the power and extend the battery life where necessary. When linked to the app, you can create zones you want cleaning more frequently, or no-go zones to avoid. View Deal

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon
The best robot mop is currently on sale at Amazon. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping. View Deal

iLife V5s Pro: was $179 now $125 @ Walmart
Not all vacuum deals come from Amazon. This is a pretty cheap way to get a 2-in-1 robot vacuum, as the iLife V5s is as adept at sweeping as it is mopping. You will have to replace the device's dirt tank with a water tank when it's time to mop, though. Expect around 100 minutes of cleaning on one charge, and the V5s returns to its dock automatically when it's time to recharge. View Deal

Eufy Robovac L70 Hybrid: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
You can save big with this Prime Day robot vacuum deal from Eufy, which drops this model's price to an all-time low. This Eufy Robovac model doubles as both a sweeper and a mop, giving you 2-in-1 value. The vacuum features a 2.5-hour runtime and uses laser navigation for a more efficient route inside your home. View Deal

Shark IQ AV1010AE: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon
For big savings, check out this deal on the Shark IQ AV1010AE robot vacuum. You'll get a self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of debris. The vacuum cleaner's brushroll works on both carpets and floors, and Shark promises faster mapping compared to its RV1001AE model. View Deal

iHome AutoVac Nova: was $599 now $184 @ Walmart
Save over 50% on this self-emptying hybrid robot cleaner over at Walmart. Not only can this one device clean and mop your floors, it also has 2700pa of suction power, laser navigation and HomeMap capabilities, as well as integration with a smartphone app, Google Assistant and Alexa. View Deal

How to find the best robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals typically take 20% to 50% off the cost of popular models, so any Prime Day deal with greater discounts should command your attention. Deals can lower the price of already inexpensive models as well as some of the pricier options with more advanced features.

Our robot vacuum buying guide has more advice on what to look for when you're shopping for these smart home gadgets.

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

