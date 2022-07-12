ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Multiple Maryland Counties

By Meg McNamara
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is a WJZ Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Anne Arundel County, Southeastern Howard County, East Central Montgomery County, and Northeastern Prince Georges County until 6:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

And a severe thunderstorm warning remains for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties until 10:45 p.m.

Storms rolled in over the state as temperatures were in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Earlier in the day, the Storm Prediction Center placed central Maryland under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms.

That’s a 3 out of 5 on the severe threat scale, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest.

We rarely see an Enhanced Risk for severe storms in Maryland, so this is certainly something worth our attention.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties until 5 p.m.

Parts of Maryland could remain under severe thunderstorm warnings for multiple hours on Tuesday.

They may come with damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours, and we can’t rule out the possibility for an isolated tornado.

Baltimore City, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties are under a Flood Watch from 4 p.m. to midnight.

These storms have the potential to produce rainfall rates of 1-2 inches of rain an hour.

By 5:40 p.m., the storms left at least 90,000 people without power in homes across the state.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team on air and online.

