ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Iran arrests 3rd outspoken filmmaker in escalating crackdown

By ISABEL DEBRE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pml9J_0gcXiPFZ00

Iran has arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, several newspapers reported Tuesday, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country's celebrated cinema industry.

The arrest of award-winning director Jafar Panahi and wider pressure on filmmakers follows a wave of recent arrests as tensions escalate between Iran’s hard-line government and the West. Security forces have detained several foreigners and a prominent reformist politician as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear accord with world powers hit a deadlock and fears grow over the country's economic crisis .

Panahi, one of Iran's best-known dissident filmmakers, had gone to the prosecutor's office in Tehran on Monday evening to check on the cases of his two colleagues detained last week, when security forces scooped him up as well, the reports said.

A colleague of Panahi, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisals, told The Associated Press that authorities sent him to Iran’s notorious Evin Prison to serve out a prison term dating back years ago.

In 2011, Panahi received a six-year prison sentence on charges of creating anti-government propaganda and was banned from filmmaking for 20 years. He was also barred from leaving the country.

However, the sentence was never really enforced and Panahi continued to make underground films — without government script approval or permits — which were released abroad to great acclaim.

Panahi has won multiple festival awards, including the 2015 Berlin Golden Bear for “Taxi,” a wide-ranging meditation on poverty, sexism and censorship in Iran, and the Venice Golden Lion in 2000 for “The Circle,” a deep dive into women's lives in Iran's patriarchal society.

The Berlin International Film Festival said it was “dismayed and outraged” to hear of Panahi's arrest, calling it “another violation of freedom of expression and freedom of the arts."

His detention came after the arrest of two other Iranian filmmakers, Mohamad Rasoulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.

Authorities accused Rasoulof and al-Ahmad of undermining the nation’s security by voicing opposition on social media to the government’s violent crackdown on unrest in the country’s southwest.

Following the catastrophic collapse of the Metropol Building that killed at least 41 people in May, protests erupted over allegations of government negligence and deeply rooted corruption. Police responded with a heavy hand, clubbing protesters and firing tear gas, according to footage widely circulating online.

Rasoulof won the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize in 2020 for his film “There Is No Evil" that explores four stories loosely connected to the themes of the death penalty in Iran and personal freedoms under tyranny. In 2011, Rasoulof’s film “Goodbye” won a prize at Cannes but he was not allowed to travel to France to accept it.

Cannes sharply condemned the arrests of the three filmmakers and “the wave of repression obviously in progress in Iran against its artists.”

PEN America, a literary and free speech organization, said their detention marks a “brazen violation of their human right to free expression and speech.”

Several foreigners have also landed in Iranian prison in recent weeks, including two French citizens, a Swedish tourist, a Polish scientist and others, spurring concerns that Iran is trying to leverage them as bargaining chips in negotiations.

It's a tactic Iran has used in the past, including in 2014 when authorities arrested Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian. He was released a year and a half later in a prisoner swap with the United States as the landmark nuclear accord took effect.

On Monday, the family of a Belgian humanitarian worker being held in Iran, Olivier Vandecasteele, appealed to Brussels to do “everything” to secure his release from Evin Prison. They said he was arrested in late February after working for more than six years in Iran to help its Afghan migrant community.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the AP on Tuesday it had asked Iran for his release on “several occasions” and still had “no information on the reasons of his arrest.” It said the government was providing him with consular assistance.

__

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Iran again threatens to assassinate Pompeo: 'Live in fear'

Iran is threatening a possible assassination attempt on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with high-profile Twitter accounts posting inflammatory messages against him. Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of Iran both while serving in the Trump administration and after. He was in office when U.S. forces killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, whose daughter is now threatening the former secretary of state.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Rezaian
Person
Jafar Panahi
International Business Times

Israel Lasers In On Iranian Drone Threat As Biden Visits

Moments after US President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the Israeli military showed him new hardware it says is essential to confronting Iran: anti-drone lasers. While Israel has long been known for its efforts to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran Says It and Saudi Arabia Interested in More Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Saudi Arabia are interested in holding more talks, Tehran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, three months after. a fifth round of contacts aimed at restoring relations between the Middle East's two main rival powers. Tehran gave an update on the status of the talks as U.S....
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Filmmaking#Cannes#Iranian#The Associated Press
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
AFP

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Iran Vows to Stick to 'Rightful and Logical' Stance in Nuclear Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in its nuclear impasse with the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, a day after France warned there were only a few weeks left to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The pact seemed near revival...
WORLD
The Independent

Rights group: Palestinians torture detainees with impunity

Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip systematically torture critics in detention, a practice that could amount to crimes against humanity, an international rights group said Friday.Human Rights Watch called in its report for donor countries to cut off funding to Palestinian security forces that commit such crimes and urged the International Criminal Court to investigate.The report alleged that Palestinian security forces “use solitary confinement and beatings, including whipping their feet, and force detainees into painful stress positions for prolonged periods, including hoisting their arms behind their backs with cables or rope, to punish and intimidate...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Washington Examiner

Biden announces the future of Iran's nuclear program

Iranian proxy militias are currently the biggest threat to long-term peace in the Middle East, but the worst has yet to come. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi are a destructive duo and want to add nuclear weapons to their arsenals. Former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from...
POTUS
Newsweek

Israel's Message for Joe Biden | Opinion

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden left Washington and ventured into the Middle East, at a time of great uncertainty over the future of the Iran nuclear deal. In Israel, President Biden will engage with a caretaker political leadership and a country that is headed to its fifth election in just over three years.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Biden Savors Israel 'Homecoming' as High-Wire Saudi Leg Looms

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel embraced U.S. President Joe Biden as an old friend on Wednesday at the start of a high-stakes visit dominated by efforts to bring Israel closer to Saudi Arabia and persuade Washington's Gulf allies to pump more oil. Landing at Ben Gurion Airport, whose runway he first trod...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Activists Urge Iranian Women to Publicly Unveil to Protest Crackdown

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian rights activists have urged women to publicly remove their veils on "National Day of Hijab and Chastity" on Tuesday, risking arrest for defying the Islamic dress code as the country's hardline rulers crack down on "immoral behaviour". Under Iran's Islamic Sharia law, imposed after the 1979...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj. A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended. If he is eventually released, Noury will be expelled from Sweden. Noury can appeal the verdict. The court said 61-year-old Noury participated “in the executions of many political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Venezuela charges 12 in murder of former guerrilla leader

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities on Saturday charged 12 people in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a longtime government supporter who was behind the high-profile abduction of an American industrialist in the 1970s. Among those charged was the wife of the slain man, Carlos Lanz. Authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
73K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy