Orlando City faces the Colorado Rapids after shutout win

Orlando City SC (8-7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-8-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -115, Orlando City SC +294, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, Orlando City visits the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids are 5-2-2 in home games. The Rapids have a 3-1-1 record in games they score two goals.

Orlando is 3-2-4 in road games. Orlando is 6-2 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored eight goals with two assists for the Rapids. Jonathan Lewis has two goals over the past 10 games.

Ercan Kara has scored seven goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Clint Irwin (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Orlando: Mason Stajduhar (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.