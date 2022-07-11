ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tony Dalton made himself, and his character, indispensable to 'Better Call Saul'

By Stuart Miller
 2 days ago

The first time Lalo Salamanca appears on “Better Call Saul,” he is dancing and cooking, amusing himself and oozing (menacing) charm as he coaxes cartel enforcer Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) into tasting his concoction. But devoted fans already knew that Lalo was no Mr. Nice Guy: his...

TVGuide.com

Better Call Saul's Tony Dalton Breaks Down How Lalo's Ego Fueled That Bitter Twist

[Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Season 6, Episode 8 of Better Call Saul, "Point and Shoot." Read at your own risk!]. As any dedicated Better Call Saul fan knows, the entire existence of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) was born from a single, panicked line spoken by Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in Season 2 of Breaking Bad. After years of wondering what happened to make the lawyer formerly known as Jimmy McGill fear for his life at the mere suggestion of Lalo's presence, we finally got our answer in the show's Season 6 midseason finale, when Lalo unexpectedly appeared at Jimmy and Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) apartment and brutally murdered Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) without a second thought. What Jimmy doesn't know, of course, is that "Point and Shoot," the eighth episode of the series' final season, confirms that Lalo will never call on him again, confined as he is to his final resting place under the infamous meth lab after being fatally shot by Gus (Giancarlo Esposito).
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Why Rhea Seehorn Was the Only Choice for Kim

If not for Rhea Seehorn being cast in Better Call Saul, the trajectory of the fan-favorite tv show would be totally different. On Monday, July 11, Better Call Saul will resume after its midseason break. The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced the next day. Many fans are hoping Seehorn will finally be nominated for playing Kim Wexler. Incredibly, she’s been snubbed for the previous 5 seasons.
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
EW.com

Better Call Saul review: 'Point and Shoot' takes the prequel form to new heights

Warning: This review contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul episode "Point and Click" (and, for that matter, all of Breaking Bad). Prequels are tales of doom, even when they don't want to be. Writers and viewers know how things will end up for the characters and the world around them. Famously dead characters may live again — but their future already arrived in our past. Sunday's amazing episode of Better Call Saul ends with Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Tyrus (Ray Campbell) burying two bodies in the Superlab. Anyone who watched Breaking Bad recognizes that whole sentence as a graveyard. Mike will be shot to death. Tyrus will get exploded, collateral damage in a three-way underworld feud. And the whole Superlab will go down in flames.
Outsider.com

‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Reveals New Details About Walter White’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Return

The final episodes of Better Call Saul are inching ever closer to our screens. The highly anticipated return of the AMC TV series will surely take fans on a whirlwind journey. Viewers who have watched since Breaking Bad know the twists waiting around the corner will be tremendous. Better Call Saul seamlessly blended characters from its predecessor throughout its run, but some of the biggest are still to come.
Cinemablend

The Best Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Characters, Ranked

I've gone back and forth on whether I think The Wire is better than Breaking Bad, and this week, I'm going with Breaking Bad as being the greatest TV show of all time. It almost isn't fair, as The Wire doesn't have an equivalent to Better Call Saul, which has some of the best episodes in television history, all by itself.
Entertainment Weekly

Better Call Saul recap: When Lalo talks, you listen

As Better Call Saul takes us into the back six episodes of its final season — and barrels forth on its collision course with the timeline of Breaking Bad — let us linger (not for the first time) on the notion of what remains. When you die (or decamp to Omaha under a new identity, as one does), what will be left of you? A closet full of freshly-pressed suits. A shard of broken glass in the desert dirt. A memorial slide rule suspended in lucite.
The Independent

Better Call Saul, season six episode eight review: A fitting showcase for one of TV’s greatest-ever villains

That was a long seven weeks, wasn’t it? It’s been a little under two months since Better Call Saul embarked on its mid-season break – leaving fans on one hell of a cliffhanger. While the show’s creators may insist that the break hadn’t been factored into the final season’s pacing, there could hardly have been a more compelling time to hit pause: the last time we saw Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn), they were staring down the leonine eyes of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), moments after he had strolled through their door and shot Howard Hamlin (Patrick...
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Celebrities
Popculture

'Breaking Bad' Fan Favorite Joining 'Black Mirror' Season 6

Fan favorite Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Black Mirror Season 6. According to TV Line, he joins other big names such as Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Kate Mara (A Teacher), and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), all of whom will be appearing in the new season of the anthology sci-fi series as well. At this time, episode details are being kept under wrap, and no specific story or character information is available.
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Speaks Out About How That Major Midseason Death Informs ‘Breaking Bad’

“Better Call Saul” returned in explosive fashion last night, July 11, for the continuation of its sixth and final season. When fans left off with the TV show back in May, they witnessed the shocking death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Salton). After six long weeks of waiting, “Better Call Saul” fans finally saw retribution for Howard’s untimely death when Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) murdered Lalo.
102.5 The Bone

As Better Call Saul returns, Kim Wexler's fate remains a mystery: "There's just not a lot of happy endings going on here"

The back half of the final season of Better Call Saul premieres Monday night on AMC. There has been a lot of speculation about the ultimate fate of Kim Wexler, wife of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman. Because Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, and Kim doesn't appear in that show at all, many fans assume she'll be killed. But Rhea [Ray] Seehorn, who plays Kim, says there are other fates for her character that are just as tragic.
ComicBook

Watch Better Call Saul Recap Gene Takovic's Story

Who is Gene Takovic? The answer isn't so black-and-white. The fugitive formerly known as Slippin' Jimmy McGill and crooked criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) broke bad before Breaking Bad, disappearing from Albuquerque after the DEA uncovered his shady dealings with notorious meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). By the time of Better Call Saul's monochromatic flashforwards set post-Breaking Bad, Jimmy/Saul is in hiding as "Gene," the paranoid and mustached manager of an Omaha Cinnabon — and now that he's been recognized by creepy cab driver Jeff (Don Harvey, since recast with Pat Healy), Gene's cover is blown.
