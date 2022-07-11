England v South Africa: Nat Sciver reaches fifty for England

Sir Mo Farah’s decision to reveal that he was a victim of human trafficking as a child has sparked questions over how he would be treated if he arrived in the UK today.The decorated Olympic athlete disclosed his experience as part of a BBC documentary, The Real Mo Farah, saying he had decided to tell his story “whatever the cost”.The father of four, now 39, told how he was born in the unrecognised breakaway state of Somaliland as Hussein Abdi Kahin.Sir Mo had previously said his parents brought him to the UK as a child, but revealed that his father...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO