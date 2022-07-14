Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are still here, though some savings on game titles and accessories have dried up. Nevertheless, in the remaining hours of Prime Day, you can still find lower prices on many of the essentials for Nintendo's home console/handheld hybrid — all while building your library. Nintendo Switch sales are always some of the most popular Prime Day deals during the annual sales holiday, so don't miss out.

The Nintendo Switch console itself rarely goes on sale, and the odds of a price cut for the latest Nintendo Switch OLED model are even more remote. However, the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite has been known to be discounted during major sales events. Plus, we've seen compelling Switch bundles in previous years packing in either games or eShop credit.

That said, a wide assortment of Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories remain discounted for Prime Day. This includes must-play games starting from just $15. Alongside boosting your gaming collection, Prime Day is also the perfect opportunity to get your Switch kitted out in all the essential extras.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral): $199 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a purely handheld device. It's the same great console, minus the regular Switch's docking station and detachable Joy-Cons. In the past, it's been on sale for $180.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $298 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition of the Nintendo Switch in stock. This limited edition came out in 2020 alongside the game, and has been one of the more popular special editions of the Switch. It doesn't come with the game itself, however.

Nintendo Switch Neon (Neon Blue/Neon Red): $299 @ Amazon

The neon-blue and neon-red Nintendo Switch is always a popular item, so you might want to jump on it before it disappears. While stock has been sticking around for a lot longer than it has previously, it's still a hot-ticket item.

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

The original Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons is listed as "in stock soon" at Amazon. We expect to see a Prime Day restock of the hardware, but any sort of discount seems unlikely. Be aware that this model is sometimes listed at above retail price; if so, go for the Blue and Red version instead.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a supped up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Nintendo Switch games

Borderlands Legendary Collection: was $25 now $23 @ Amazon

Loot and shoot on your Nintendo Switch with Borderlands Legendary Collection. Packaging together Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck here. A steep discount makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals currently available.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The much-requested sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is scheduled to launch this October, so now is the perfect time to get up to speed. Take control of Mario and his new Rabbid pals in surprisingly deep turn-based tactical combat. Plus, the game looks stunning on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Mario's latest 3D platforming adventure takes him to strange new lands with his new companion, Cappy. You can traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects at home or on the go. An absolutely essential title for any Switch owner.

Super Mario 3D World w/ 12 month Switch Online membership: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Get two Mario adventures rolled into one, and a 12 month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Enjoy online gaming, access to a catalogue of NES and SNES games, and send Mario and his friends on a 3D adventure — all with $20 off for Prime Day.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure was almost impossible to find in stock last summer, but now it's available, with a few dollars knocked off its regular price. This at-home exercise game combines a full story mode with an (included) accessory ring used for performing stretches at home.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. Like the console, the game has done a remarkable job at retaining its full price. That makes even this $20 discount noteworthy. This is one of the best games on the Switch, so don't hesitate to buy it if you don't already own it.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This spooktacular title sees Mario's brother Luigi having to save his sibling from a haunted hotel with only his trusty vacuum cleaner to hand. It's a delightful fun family game this with a full co-op mode as well.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gathering.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

One of the best selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, the new DLC expansion pass will extend its lengthy lifespan even further.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

The classic GameBoy game brought back to life for Nintendo Switch. It's the same game you loved, but with brand new graphics, audio, and a few improvements to help you along your quest. And it's $10 off at Walmart right now

Splatoon 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The squid kids returned for more inky chaos in this sequel that's one of the best Switch games this side of Breath of the Wild. With new modes, maps and weapons, Splatoon 2 improved on the original. Often sold for at least $10 more, Splatoon 2 is your typical Nintendo game in that it has kept a high retail price long after its 2017 release

Hot Wheels Unleashed: was $49 now $26 @ Amazon

If you have a need for speed, this Hot Wheels Unleashed is a great deal. Take the wheel of different vehicles and test your drifting skills or boost through loops. Don't forget that gravity will affect your race so be prepared!

Nintendo Switch accessories

Joy-Cons, Neon Red and Blue: was $79 now $76 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers rarely go on sale, but you can currently get a pair for a few dollars off at Walmart. The discounted set comes in Neon Red and Neon Blue, and you can use them as individual controllers or as a pair.

SanDisk 128GB microSD for Switch: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s your games will load faster as well.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

If you ever wanted to play Mario Kart in real life, this is your closest option. Prime members can save $10 on Mario Kart Live, which turns your home into a Mario Kart racetrack thanks to some AR and a remote control kart. Mario and Luigi editions are on sale, and up to 4 people can play at once.

Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon

