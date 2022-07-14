ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 10 hours ago

The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are still here, though some savings on game titles and accessories have dried up. Nevertheless, in the remaining hours of Prime Day, you can still find lower prices on many of the essentials for Nintendo's home console/handheld hybrid — all while building your library. Nintendo Switch sales are always some of the most popular Prime Day deals during the annual sales holiday, so don't miss out.

The Nintendo Switch console itself rarely goes on sale, and the odds of a price cut for the latest Nintendo Switch OLED model are even more remote. However, the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite has been known to be discounted during major sales events. Plus, we've seen compelling Switch bundles in previous years packing in either games or eShop credit.

That said, a wide assortment of Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories remain discounted for Prime Day. This includes must-play games starting from just $15. Alongside boosting your gaming collection, Prime Day is also the perfect opportunity to get your Switch kitted out in all the essential extras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIBvf_0gcXQl9300

Amazon Prime: free 30-day trial @ Amazon
Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. After your trial is up, you can opt to pay a one-time fee of $119/year (best value) or $12.99/month. Alternatively, you can also cancel your account and pay nothing. View Deal

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch console

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zj2RY_0gcXQl9300

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral): $199 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch Lite is a purely handheld device. It's the same great console, minus the regular Switch's docking station and detachable Joy-Cons. In the past, it's been on sale for $180. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RD18i_0gcXQl9300

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $298 @ Amazon
Amazon currently has the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition of the Nintendo Switch in stock. This limited edition came out in 2020 alongside the game, and has been one of the more popular special editions of the Switch. It doesn't come with the game itself, however. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eel6a_0gcXQl9300

Nintendo Switch Neon (Neon Blue/Neon Red): $299 @ Amazon
The neon-blue and neon-red Nintendo Switch is always a popular item, so you might want to jump on it before it disappears. While stock has been sticking around for a lot longer than it has previously, it's still a hot-ticket item. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPl5t_0gcXQl9300

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon
The original Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons is listed as "in stock soon" at Amazon. We expect to see a Prime Day restock of the hardware, but any sort of discount seems unlikely. Be aware that this model is sometimes listed at above retail price; if so, go for the Blue and Red version instead. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiHz2_0gcXQl9300

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch OLED is a supped up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. View Deal

Nintendo Switch games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhF0K_0gcXQl9300

Borderlands Legendary Collection: was $25 now $23 @ Amazon
Loot and shoot on your Nintendo Switch with Borderlands Legendary Collection. Packaging together Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck here. A steep discount makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals currently available. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JT9dn_0gcXQl9300

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
The much-requested sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is scheduled to launch this October, so now is the perfect time to get up to speed. Take control of Mario and his new Rabbid pals in surprisingly deep turn-based tactical combat. Plus, the game looks stunning on the Nintendo Switch. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtRxa_0gcXQl9300

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Mario's latest 3D platforming adventure takes him to strange new lands with his new companion, Cappy. You can traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects at home or on the go. An absolutely essential title for any Switch owner. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B73Bb_0gcXQl9300

Super Mario 3D World w/ 12 month Switch Online membership: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon
Get two Mario adventures rolled into one, and a 12 month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Enjoy online gaming, access to a catalogue of NES and SNES games, and send Mario and his friends on a 3D adventure — all with $20 off for Prime Day.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtYMR_0gcXQl9300

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon
Ring Fit Adventure was almost impossible to find in stock last summer, but now it's available, with a few dollars knocked off its regular price. This at-home exercise game combines a full story mode with an (included) accessory ring used for performing stretches at home. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Slp0Z_0gcXQl9300

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. Like the console, the game has done a remarkable job at retaining its full price. That makes even this $20 discount noteworthy. This is one of the best games on the Switch, so don't hesitate to buy it if you don't already own it. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48or1L_0gcXQl9300

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
This spooktacular title sees Mario's brother Luigi having to save his sibling from a haunted hotel with only his trusty vacuum cleaner to hand. It's a delightful fun family game this with a full co-op mode as well. View Deal

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gathering. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPWRL_0gcXQl9300

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
One of the best selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, the new DLC expansion pass will extend its lengthy lifespan even further. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pj6qX_0gcXQl9300

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
The classic GameBoy game brought back to life for Nintendo Switch. It's the same game you loved, but with brand new graphics, audio, and a few improvements to help you along your quest. And it's $10 off at Walmart right now View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISZZd_0gcXQl9300

Splatoon 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The squid kids returned for more inky chaos in this sequel that's one of the best Switch games this side of Breath of the Wild. With new modes, maps and weapons, Splatoon 2 improved on the original. Often sold for at least $10 more, Splatoon 2 is your typical Nintendo game in that it has kept a high retail price long after its 2017 release View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y58ow_0gcXQl9300

Hot Wheels Unleashed: was $49 now $26 @ Amazon
If you have a need for speed, this Hot Wheels Unleashed is a great deal. Take the wheel of different vehicles and test your drifting skills or boost through loops. Don't forget that gravity will affect your race so be prepared! View Deal

Nintendo Switch accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415JAF_0gcXQl9300

Joy-Cons, Neon Red and Blue: was $79 now $76 @ Walmart
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers rarely go on sale, but you can currently get a pair for a few dollars off at Walmart. The discounted set comes in Neon Red and Neon Blue, and you can use them as individual controllers or as a pair. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30b3K9_0gcXQl9300

SanDisk 128GB microSD for Switch: was $34 now $20 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s your games will load faster as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T12VN_0gcXQl9300

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
If you ever wanted to play Mario Kart in real life, this is your closest option. Prime members can save $10 on Mario Kart Live, which turns your home into a Mario Kart racetrack thanks to some AR and a remote control kart. Mario and Luigi editions are on sale, and up to 4 people can play at once. View Deal

Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Which laptop should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The best laptop you can buy is the Dell XPS 13, which has just recently been updated with a new model in 2022. You should have your eye on that laptop among the best Prime Day deals this year, but with excellent laptops like the M1 MacBook Air likely to be on sale, you’ll want to peruse the larger selection of the best Prime Day laptop deals too.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best anti-Prime Day tech deals happening at Best Buy

Best Buy, along with a host of other retailers, is getting in on the action to take a bite out of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s ongoing “Black Friday in July” promotion is bringing sweeping discounts on a wide array of awesome tech, including laptops, gaming keyboards, and noise-canceling headphones. The event runs from now through Wednesday, July 13th — the same Prime Day ends — so it’s worth checking back here if Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has a generous price-matching policy, so if you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar retailer but see a better price elsewhere, it’s worth looking into.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Account#Video Game#Nintendo Switch Lite#Eshop#Amazon Amazon
Apple Insider

Prime Day 2022 deals: Amazon slashes Apple Mac mini to $569.99

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amazon'scheapest M1 Mac mini deal is back ahead of Prime Day 2022, with the 256GB model dipping to $569.99 thanks to a $40 instant rebate stacked with $89.01 in bonus savings at checkout.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Best offers on consoles, games, controllers and more

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and all eyes are on Nintendo’s bestselling console. The sale is already one for the books with the original and OLED Switches dropping to one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen, and there’s a whole host of other bargains to be had too.Gaming is a key product category on Amazon Prime Day, and we’re seeing impressive deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike. Today, you can snap up savings of up to 30 per cent on games and accessories and 50 per cent off game downloads. Nintendo’s Switch console often sells out...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Adidas
USA TODAY

Samsung has big price cuts on TVs, phones, laptops and appliances for Prime Day 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's Amazon Prime Day 2022 and shoppers can score major savings on quality tech—even at retailers that aren't Amazon. As one of the most acclaimed names in the tech field, Samsung appliances, TVs, smartphones and more can go for big bucks. Thankfully, the developer is offering major savings on its top-rated devices right now!
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
DBLTAP

Prime Day 2022: Logitech Deals

Prime Day is well underway, giving players the chance to grab some deals on all sorts of gaming content and accessories. Here's what the deals have provided so far for Logitech gear. We all know that gaming can be an expensive hobby, so when Amazon's Prime Day comes around it...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

A Nintendo Switch Pro Console Could be Announced This Year

Following early word, more rumors have surfaced about the release of a follow-up to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are noting that the “Nintendo Switch Pro” (tentative name) could be officially announced before the end of the year. Nintendo’s current flagship hybrid console was originally released March 3, 2017 and marked innovation with its home console/portable device design.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Prime Day 2022: Best Gaming Deals on PS5, Xbox, Razer and More

Gamers are in for a treat this Prime Day with hundreds of deals on some of the most coveted consoles, accessories and games. The Xbox Series S, which has consistently sold out on a handful of online retailers since it came out last year, is not only restocked on Amazon but is 20% off. This means you can get the coveted console for less than $300, cheaper than we’ve ever seen it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sub-$100 Amazon Prime Day deals on things PC gamers need

Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity to find discounts on graphics cards (something that's finally possible again!) and other expensive PC gaming stuff, but when I'm not looking to make any big purchases, I poke around sales for less expensive items I've been meaning to buy but putting off, or that I know I'm going to need in the future. I'm not nearly organized enough to track all my purchases, but I'd like to think that taking advantage of lots of small discounts has added up to a decent remainder over time.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Amazon Fire tablet 7 is currently 58% off this Prime Day

Calling all deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day is officially here. Despite early Prime Day deals dropping since 21 June, now is the time for the main event (and the biggest discounts). The two-day sale bonanza offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy