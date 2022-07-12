Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £229.99

Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has 30% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly. View Deal

Our Favorite Package Set Is 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day

At Golf Monthly we test a lot of golf club sets and one of our absolute favorites comes from Strata. Even at the full price RRP, it comes at a lower price point compared to other sets, and this deal gets even sweeter on Amazon Prime Day this year as you can get both men's and women's package sets with 30% off!

The set itself recently made our guide on the best golf club sets for beginners because they're forgiving and easy to hit, and whilst they might not have the same premium look as Callaway's top end products, there's no debating the performance on offer.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

You get an impressive amount of equipment for your money regardless of the set you choose. On offer at the moment are the regular 12-piece set , complete 14-piece set, and the Ultimate 16-piece set.

In all of them we enjoyed the performance of the irons and driver in particular. Beginners will no doubt love the driver and during testing we thought it was one of the best sounding drivers we've hit from a package set. You can see a lot of the face at address and, combined with the large head, make it an appealing club to look down on. The stand bag is also an excellent addition. It's lightweight, comes with plenty of pockets and has excellent club storage in the top. It's not waterproof, but you wouldn't expect that in a package set at this price.

Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £229.99

From our testing, we know these sets won't be around for long on Amazon. View Deal

Additionally you can also get the women's package sets from Strata with big discounts as well. You can get a regular 11-piece, regular 16-piece and the Ultimate 16-piece sets for as much as 30% off.

Strata Women's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £229.99

You can also get the women's Strata package set with a % off discount as well. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.