TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 45% off at Amazon

Was £54.99 Now £29.99

36 golf balls for less than £1 per ball? That sounds good to us, especially because we thoroughly enjoyed the performance on offer from this golf ball. View Deal

Get These TaylorMade Golf Balls For Less Than £1 Per Ball On Amazon Prime Day

One of the best deals for golf gear we have seen on Amazon Prime Day so far is for TaylorMade's RBZ Soft 2022 golf ball. Right now, you can get three dozen for just £29.99 down from £54.99. This is around a 45% saving, meaning you can get 36 golf balls for just less than £1 per ball! You can get also get one dozen for £13.49 when they usually retail for £20, meaning you can get 12 quality golf balls for just over £1 per ball.

Ranked as some of the best value golf balls, the RBZ Soft 's are aimed at those in the higher handicap range, alongside the Distance+ range from TaylorMade. However, just because they are amongst the cheaper options doesn't mean that the performance is poor.

(Image credit: Future)

When we tested the ball, in the long game the RBZ Soft could easily rival the best premium golf balls , with a penetrating ball flight being useful in both windy and non-windy days. What's more, because of the react core and low compression of the ball, it is relatively low spinning, providing added distance. In normal circumstances, it provides superb value for money, but with the Amazon Prime Day deal you are really picking up an incredible bargain.

(Image credit: Future)

It isn't just off the tee where you will be impressed with the performance as, around the greens, there is a noticeable amount of spin and control with pitches and chip shots. That brings us to the durability, which is superb as, when the inevitable errant shot comes in, it doesn't cut or scratch easily, making it a golf ball you could use for a longer duration.

Overall, the TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 offers superb value for money and, thanks to this superb Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get 1-3 dozen golf balls for around the £1 mark. Given the undeniable performance on offer, we cannot recommend this offer enough.

TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon

Was £19.99 Now £13.49

If you don't want three dozen, you can also get one dozen for 30% off as well! View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.