The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is half off this Prime Day

Part of having a great gaming experience is getting great audio quality, allowing for players to immerse themselves more in a game's story, soundtrack, and action. If you need a great gaming headset, but you really don't feel like spending a ton of money, you're seriously in luck. While it's usually $80, you can grab the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40 , or 50% off.

That's $40 you won't be spending on a headset, which is in turn more money that you can put towards other Prime Day 2022 deals. The Razer Kraken is one of the best PS5 headsets you can grab if you're on a budget, and that's only more true right now with these kinds of savings.

Get 50% off of a reliable gaming headset

Having a wired set of headphones like the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset means you're not dependent on charging a battery. Simply plug it in and you're good to go. Right now, it's available at a lower price than any other point this year, so act fast. View Deal

The Razer Kraken is a wired gaming headset. That means that you never have to deal with recharging it or worrying about signal range, which is perfect if you're using it with a console like the PS4 or PS5. Just plug it in and you can start playing. If you're willing to put up with the lone wire, this is a deal that just can't be beat.

This headset also features a built-in volume wheel. Meanwhile, the 50mm drivers use cool gel-infused cushions, which means that the headset always stays cool. This is especially important if you wear glasses and want to make sure they don't pinch or get too warm.

