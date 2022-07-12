ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Herschel Walker May Sound Ridiculous Saying Green New Deal Will Help China Steal ‘Good Air’ But His Base Is Eating It Up

By Anoa Changa
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QCmj_0gcX5yN800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmjv8_0gcX5yN800

Senate candidate Herschel Walker at a NASCAR event. Source: James Gilbert / Getty


N o matter how much Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ‘s supporters and surrogates try to clean up his latest remarks about climate change and the green new deal, his poor grasp on policy shines through. But dunking on him isn’t the automatic Senate win people think. It’s also clear that Walker’s base doesn’t care.

During an event with the Hall County GOP , the Republican Senate candidate jumped through different topics, never finishing a complete thought and often light on the facts. Now that gas prices are starting to come down, Walker & Co. are switching their tune since they can’t falsely claim Sen. Raphael Warnock is to blame.

A now-viral clip shows Walker talking about why investing in America’s “good air” is useless because China will take the “good air” and send over its “bad air” in a rant about why the Green New Deal is a waste of money.

In a tweet, campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount tried to flip the rambling statement around to challenge Warnock on China as a major polluter. But that is just an attempt to deflect Walker’s lack of comprehension on yet another serious matter.

The Green New Deal is an often distorted policy used to scare conservatives who claim to care about saving the country money except when it comes to lining their own pockets. But another country that is bad on climate issues isn’t a reason for the U.S. not to do all that it can. And currently, that isn’t happening.

Part of the Green New Deal proposal Walker and other conservatives leave out is the anticipated jobs created, with new positions expected as the country switches to clean renewable energies. It’s not an overnight project and will take investment. A fact check from Politifact debunked a claim by Sen. Ted Cruz last month that the high cost of electricity in Texas was due to the Green New Deal, explaining that it is because of the price of natural gas.

At this point, calling Walker’s weird ramblings “gaffes” is an understatement. And it’s not simply that Walker is not a good speaker. Since stepping into the public eye as a Senate candidate, he has made numerous incomprehensible comments and attempts to address political strategy and policy.

Read: ‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker Trails Warnock Amid Questions Of Honesty And Mental Fitness

According to a CNN fact check, America ranks in the top 25 for air and water quality. The fact check noted some evidence suggesting air quality worsened under Trump. A December 2021 fact check from Politifact explained that President Biden pulling a permit from the Keystone Pipeline was not responsible for rising gas prices.

Maintained by the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy, the Environmental Performance Index ranks the United States 16th out of 180 in air quality and 23rd for drinking water. The U.S. is also 101 in terms of climate change and 167 in greenhouse gas emissions per capita.

“Lagging its peers, the United States places 20th out of 22 wealthy democracies in the Global West and 43rd overall,” read the summary for policymakers . “This relatively low ranking reflects the rollback of environmental protections during the Trump Administration. In particular, its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and weakened methane emissions rules meant the United States lost precious time to mitigate climate change while many of its peers in the developed world enacted policies to significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

Speaking for around 20 minutes during the Hall County GOP Picnic, Walker made several other wild statements, including claiming Warnock was trying to “bully him” out of the race. Walker compared the incumbent senator to a classmate who allegedly bullied the former football player when he was younger for having a speech impediment.

It’s unclear what Walker could be referencing in terms of so-called bullying, but Warnock has challenged the Republican Senate candidate to debates. Warnock has already confirmed participation in several debates this fall.

A challenge can feel like bullying if you’re unprepared for the task at hand.

While Walker correctly stated that Juneteenth was about the last enslaved people learning about emancipation, he flipped the conversation to claiming the predominantly white crowd was currently being “enslaved” by Democrats.

Wrapping himself in a hyperpatriotic color-blind vision of America, the Republican nominee invoked Jesus numerous times in comments, which cannot be missed considering he’s running against a man of the cloth. Christian nationalism isn’t being pushed by only white candidates.

Part of Walker’s appeal is likely that he says and promotes many of the same concepts as white conservatives, but as a Black man, he provides color from critiques of racism. Walker also followed in the republican tradition of cherry-picking Dr. Martin Luther King’s quotes to fit whatever nonsensical point is being made.

For Walker, the fact that the children of former slave owners now have children with the children of formerly enslaved people is progress. Newsflash, members of the slaveholding class, had intercourse with enslaved Black people and were parents to Black people. Those intimate relationships didn’t change the course of history.

Walker’s best hope is people not paying attention to the race and a Super PAC supporting the Senate candidate by trying to bribe voters with vouchers for gas and groceries.

For his part, Warnock has tried to stay the course by noting his work during his short term in the Senate. But his campaign shouldn’t take for granted that Walker’s viral ridiculousness will guarantee the reverend’s re-election. Many assumed Trump wouldn’t get elected in 2016 because of his outrageous words.

A poll at the end of June showed Warnock with a double-digit lead over Walker. Even before he ran in 2020, Warnock understood the deep work involved in voter turnout and engagement. He has also been steadfast in pushing for relief at the pump and other ways to help American families struggling due to rising prices and inflation.

But it doesn’t matter how many people on Twitter scream at Georgians to “make the right choice,” whoever engages voters and turns them out will likely head to D.C. in 2023.

SEE ALSO:

Commentary: Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers

Herschel Walker Fumbles On Critical Race Theory Talking Point Calling It ‘CTR’ At Yet Another Trump Rally

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Jesus
The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
MANKATO, MN
The Veracity Report

Opinion: January 6th Committee Evidence Comes Under Fire

Committee leadership scrambles to discredit potentially explosive contradictory testimony. Not too long ago, the House Select Committee for the January 6th investigation rushed to put the former White House Aide for Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, in the national headlines by having her publicly drop a series of earthshattering, last-minute, ‘bombshell-type’ revelations regarding behind-the-scenes insights from inside the Trump White House on January 6, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Pipeline#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Walker Co#People S City Council#The Green New Deal
NBC News

Trump hosts controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament as he mulls 2024 bid

Money. Revenge. Disruption. International intrigue. These hallmarks of Donald Trump’s business brand are all colliding in his latest political controversy involving the world of professional golf. Later this month, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey hosts its first tournament for the new LIV Golf series, funded by...
NFL
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Called an Ohio Rape Case Fake News. Now an Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the case of a 10-year-old girl who sought an abortion in Indiana after services were allegedly denied to her in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Gershon Fuentes, age 27, was arrested on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials say Fuentes confessed to raping the child — whose identity has not been released to preserve her privacy — on at least two occasions, and has been charged with rape.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
MSNBC

The parts of the Jan. 6 plot Team Trump tried to keep under wraps

Donald Trump made little effort to hide his intentions about his 2020 defeat, even before it happened. In the run up to Election Day, the sitting president routinely said, for example, that he was prepared to reject the results based on whether he liked the outcome or not. All of this played out in public, for everyone to see.
POTUS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy