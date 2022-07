I was the St. John Parish Sheriff Department Chaplain under the Wayne Jones’ administration. My friend, Danny Louque and I did a Bible sharing meeting in the jail for the men every Wednesday night for eight years. It was a volunteer program for inmates and the maximum amount we could have in attendance was 45. We had a waiting list of men who wanted to attend. This was one of the most exciting meetings of any that Get High on Life held.

