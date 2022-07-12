ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Australian Guitar #149 is on sale now, featuring Jack White, Kirk Hammett, and more

By Australian Guitar
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer White Stripes co-lead Jack White will release not one, but two new LPs in 2022, which is just about the best excuse we could find to put...

www.guitarworld.com

Rolling Stone

Jack White Expands Extensive Supply Chain Issues World Tour With Additional North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Jack White has expanded his extensive Supply Chain Issues world tour ahead of Entering Heaven Alive, his second second new album of the year, out July 22. The musician will be joined by a dozen special guest openers across the international trek, including The Paranoyds, Cat Power, and Ichi-Bons across select dates in September and October. After the initial set of North American tour dates wrap on Aug. 29, White will pick back up on Sept. 15 in Louisville, Kentucky. The newly released shows include stops in Flint, Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, Tucson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Guitar World Magazine

Pantera recruit Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante for 2023 tour

Wylde and Benante will reportedly join frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown for a number of festival and headline dates next year across North America and Europe. After Pantera announced they would be embarking on a 2023 reunion tour earlier this week, it’s now been reported that the band’s surviving members – bassist Rex Brown and frontman Phil Anselmo – will be joined by electric guitar heavyweight Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante for a handful of festival and headline appearances next year.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

ICYMI, Gorillaz are playing a handful of shows in Australia this month

They’ll be making fans Feel Good(, Inc.) in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, plus at Splendour In The Grass. It’s been 12 long, tiring years since the last time Australian concertgoers saw Gorillaz – the genre-bending, metaversal genius of Blur’s Damon Albarn – live in the “flesh”. A lot has happened since then: the “band” have released two studio albums – Humanz in 2017 and The Now Now a year later – and debuted their ultra-collaborative Song Machine project to thunderous acclaim. Their live show has evolved tremendously, too, with some of the most dazzling visuals and hit-studded setlists they’ve ever put together.
WORLD
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Christone “Kingfish” Ingram's explosive Hey Joe cover from Jimi Hendrix blue plaque celebration event

Guitar World-exclusive footage sees Kingfish tackle the Hendrix hit on the rooftop of London’s Hard Rock Hotel, during a special event that honored Hendrix's legacy. Early last month, late electric guitar legend Jimi Hendrix was honored with a blue plaque at London’s Hard Rock Hotel – a building formerly known as the Cumberland hotel, which was the location of Hendrix’s last interview.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Great Eastern FX's super versatile Design-a-drive might just be the ultimate overdrive pedal for tone tweakers

The flexible gain shaper gives players pedal-altering powers, offering Width and Edge parameters that reshape the circuit's frequency response depending on your setup. English effects pedal builder Great Eastern FX Co. has debuted its second-ever pedal, the Design-a-drive – a multi-functional stompbox that promises to provide a huge array of overdrive tones in one compact unit.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Hundreds of guitarists join a 1,000-strong ensemble for a stadium-rocking rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ Paradise City

Rockin’ 1000 redefine the meaning of the word supergroup, and the band that once caught Dave Grohl's attention with a super-sized cover of Learn to Fly is at it again... Italian mega-band Rockin’ 1000 covered Guns N’ Roses’ hit Paradise City at its show at the Stade de Paris, in the French capital (May 14) and now you can watch the footage...
ROCK MUSIC

