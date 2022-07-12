ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Keyes shares update on Sandpoint Rotary, programs

By DAILY BEE STAFF
Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandpoint Rotary Club recently celebrated its 56th year of making a difference here, in our country and the world. Outgoing Sandpoint Rotary President David Keyes became club president last July 1 and as his term comes to an end, he answered a few questions about Rotary. What is Rotary?...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Why was profanity allowed in the Fourth parade?

I will keep this short and to the point. How is it at all possible that for the Fourth of July parade in Sandpoint was it allowable for a person to be carrying a sign that clearly included the "F" word. It is the right of an American to voice...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 15 2022

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0626 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC, Plaintiff, v. THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; SHANE WHITE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; DASIA RICKER; HEATHER HADLEY; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856: You have been sued by Finance of America Reverse LLC, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0626. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856 and legally described as BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 17 OF PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 28, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO; THENCE NORTH 120 FEET; THENCE WEST 100 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 120 FEET; THENCE EAST 100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated 7/1/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/Brandy Steiger DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4343 AD#545898 July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC trustees approve president’s contract

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 on Thursday to approve the employment contract of the institution’s incoming president, Dr. Nick Swayne. Trustees also gave the green light for NIC to purchase the Fort Ground Grill. Swayne will start Aug. 1. “It is clear to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Honeysuckle boat launch to stay put

HAYDEN — Boaters and swimmers at Honeysuckle Beach will continue to share the popular summer site at Hayden Lake. The Hayden City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to not move forward on proposals in a study on how to improve the area. One solution that caught most people’s attention called...
HAYDEN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 29, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of information in the 500 block of Estates Loop in Priest River at 7:07 a.m. Report of a reckless driver in the...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SOLE celebrates anniversary with pollinator garden

ROUND LAKE — Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education celebrated its tenth anniversary by creating a pollinator garden at Round Lake State Park. “Since the summer of 2012, Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education or SOLE has been developing and facilitating intentional and transformational experiential education programs for over 6,500 local and regional youth in and around the waterways and wildlands, in and around, Sandpoint,” founder and executive director Dennison Webb said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fire district announces annual pancake breakfast

Looking for a great breakfast and a chance to help out a great cause? If so, head on over to the Sam Owen Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast on July 23. It's a chance to have the volunteer firefighters cook you a tasty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy —all for only $5. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m.
HOPE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Celebrate Making Do' opens at UI's Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center

"Celebrate Making Do" is a collaborative fiber arts exhibit that features the history of how housewives utilized every scrap to make clothes, dolls and quilts. Bits and pieces of fabric, flour sacks, snips of ribbons and repurposed buttons all contributed to the creative housewife’s ability to “make do” when clothing their families in the early 1900s. These fiber artistic talents are being highlighted at a unique exhibit at the Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, 10881 N. Boyer Road.
SANDPOINT, ID
uidaho.edu

Andrew Fields Named New CEO of U of I Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — July 13, 2022 — Andrew Fields, a higher education professional with eight years of experience in branch campus leadership, has been named CEO of University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene. Fields comes to Idaho from Shasta College in northern California, where he oversees...
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

41-acre annexation proposed in Post Falls

A public hearing will be held July 25 for a 41-acre annexation request at the northeast corner of Greensferry Road and Prairie Avenue in Post Falls. The deadline to submit public comments about the proposed annexation is July 18. A July 6 city of Post Falls staff report states the...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

County approves claims and demands, leases, contracts, and more

SANDPOINT — Following a public comment, the commissioners unanimously approved the consent agenda for their meeting on July 12. The consent agenda included an invoice of over $5,000 for EMS as well as a plat application for a minor land division in the Jewel Lake area. The MLD application is not available on the county website.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Torn' tells story of marriage to white supremacist

SANDPOINT – A woman’s story of being married to a white supremacist under Richard Butler will be shared at today’s Bonner County Human Rights Task Force 30th celebration. “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist”, written by Christine Eddy, will get its debut and beginning of its press...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

BCHRTF celebrating 30 years

SANDPOINT – Friday, the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force is celebrating 30 years of working to promote human rights. Organized by churches in the area, the group first met in 1991 after the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Rights warned of an increasing threat. That threat came In the form of violence and recruitment in the area due to the influence of Aryan Nations leader Richard Butler and his followers, Brenda Hammond, BCHRTF co-president, said. Looking down from her seat above the crowd, Hammond remembers Richard Butler being at the first meeting, making the event quite dramatic.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Agnes Waits

Agnes Waits of Laclede, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, July 10,2022, at the age of 91. Agnes was born on August 26, 1930 in Princeton, Minnesota to Owen and Jennie Stanley. Agnes met Elmer in Denver, Colorado, and they were married on February 18, 1956. They settled in Laclede in 1961, where they raised their children Sandi and Ron.
LACLEDE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

More bear sightings in North Idaho has community on high alert

HAYDEN, Idaho — We’ve reported several bear attacks in our region, since the start of spring. In early April, there were 2 grizzly attacks near Naples. Livestock was killed in 3 attacks in North Idaho and two hunters killed a grizzly in self-defense near the Ruby Creek drainage. With the influx of people moving into North Idaho, we’re seeing the...
NAPLES, ID

