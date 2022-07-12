ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County History - July 10, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a solid 2 bedroom cabin with 50 foot waterfront and dock that will make an ideal summer or year-round home. Just $14,750 while it lasts. SOMMERFELD REALTY, 101 N. First, Sandpoint. •••. SHRAKE SELLS BUILDING; PLANS TO RETIRE. After 35 years in business, Earl Shrake, owner...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 14 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Pursuant to Section 58-104(9) and 58-1301, et seq., Idaho Code (The Lake Protection Act) and rules of the State Board of Land Commissioners, notice is hereby given that Derek Mulgrew has made application to install approximately 340 linear feet of riprap and to construct a dock, launch rail system, and boat lift on the Pend Oreille River. Location: 199 East Thama Drive, Pend Oreille River, Priest River, Idaho, in Section 4/33 Township 55 North/56 North, Range 4 West; B.M., in Bonner County. Written objections to or requests for hearing in this matter must be on file with the Idaho Department of Lands, 2550 Highway 2 West, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 within thirty (30) days after the first appearance of this notice. Specific information regarding this application may be obtained from Justin Eshelman, Resource Specialist, Sr. on behalf of Navigable Waters Program - at the above address or by calling (208) 263-5104. /S/JUSTIN ESHELMAN/ Resource Specialist Idaho Department of Lands Legal#4362 AD#547082 July 14, 21, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a theft in the 8000 block of Kelso Lake Road in Priest River at 5 a.m. Idaho Fish & Game responded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Samuels, ID
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Idaho State
Bonner County, ID
Government
County
Bonner County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Sandpoint, ID
Government
Bonner County Daily Bee

Agnes Waits

Agnes Waits of Laclede, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, July 10,2022, at the age of 91. Agnes was born on August 26, 1930 in Princeton, Minnesota to Owen and Jennie Stanley. Agnes met Elmer in Denver, Colorado, and they were married on February 18, 1956. They settled in Laclede in 1961, where they raised their children Sandi and Ron.
LACLEDE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SOLE celebrates anniversary with pollinator garden

ROUND LAKE — Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education celebrated its tenth anniversary by creating a pollinator garden at Round Lake State Park. “Since the summer of 2012, Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education or SOLE has been developing and facilitating intentional and transformational experiential education programs for over 6,500 local and regional youth in and around the waterways and wildlands, in and around, Sandpoint,” founder and executive director Dennison Webb said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC trustees approve president’s contract

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 on Thursday to approve the employment contract of the institution’s incoming president, Dr. Nick Swayne. Trustees also gave the green light for NIC to purchase the Fort Ground Grill. Swayne will start Aug. 1. “It is clear to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Louis Oliver Meigs

Louis Oliver Meigs (Dec. 11, 1951-July 3, 2022) passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his home in Katy, Texas, on Sunday, July 3. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Madeline and Robert Meigs, raised in Omaha, attended Westside High School and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in civil engineering. He went on to live and work in Sandpoint, Idaho, as co-owner (with his brother Doug Meigs) of Welch Engineering Co. for 40-plus years. He married Jumpee in 1996 and they moved to Katy, Texas, in 2021 to enjoy their kids, their grandkids and their pet cat named Bleu.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Oak#Furniture#Dock#S First Avenue#Salmon Shs#Harol
Bonner County Daily Bee

New pastor arrives at Priest River church

Dylan Amundson and Melissa Booth, 2002 graduates of Priest River Lamanna High School, have each received a U. S. Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award. Each year the Army Reserve sponsors the program to recognize and honor top female and male high school scholars and athletes across the nation, the announcement said.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Why was profanity allowed in the Fourth parade?

I will keep this short and to the point. How is it at all possible that for the Fourth of July parade in Sandpoint was it allowable for a person to be carrying a sign that clearly included the "F" word. It is the right of an American to voice...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Celebrate Making Do' opens at UI's Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center

"Celebrate Making Do" is a collaborative fiber arts exhibit that features the history of how housewives utilized every scrap to make clothes, dolls and quilts. Bits and pieces of fabric, flour sacks, snips of ribbons and repurposed buttons all contributed to the creative housewife’s ability to “make do” when clothing their families in the early 1900s. These fiber artistic talents are being highlighted at a unique exhibit at the Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, 10881 N. Boyer Road.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lynelle Herbener Lingo

“No time on earth is long enough to share with those we love, or prepare our hearts for goodbye”. Lynnell Herbener Lingo, 71, passed on July 3,2022, peacefully at home after a sudden but brief bout with cancer. Lynn, as most people knew her as, was born in Whittier, California, on May 4, 1951, to Richard and Alice Herbener. One of four daughters, Lynn grew up in La Habra, California, and graduated from high school in 1969.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bonner County Daily Bee

Martha Kramer Hollenbeck

Martha Kramer Hollenbeck passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. She was 83. Martha was born early in the morning on January 14, 1939, in Jordan, Montana. The family moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in 1945 to join Myrtle’s parents, Tom and Eron Rainey, who had moved their family from Jordan 10 years earlier.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Torn' tells story of marriage to white supremacist

SANDPOINT – A woman’s story of being married to a white supremacist under Richard Butler will be shared at today’s Bonner County Human Rights Task Force 30th celebration. “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist”, written by Christine Eddy, will get its debut and beginning of its press...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

County approves claims and demands, leases, contracts, and more

SANDPOINT — Following a public comment, the commissioners unanimously approved the consent agenda for their meeting on July 12. The consent agenda included an invoice of over $5,000 for EMS as well as a plat application for a minor land division in the Jewel Lake area. The MLD application is not available on the county website.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Heartfelt thanks to all who helped with fire

We recently had a devastating fire at our old beloved wood shop at Sleep’s Cabins on Lakeshore Drive. We are astounded at the number of people who responded in our time of need. With heartfelt thanks we would like to recognize some of them. Our very first responders were...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Come to this benefit concert 'For Pete’s Sake'

You don’t have to look any further than the name to know why an upcoming benefit is being held. “For Pete’s Sake” is a benefit concert and event that aims to raise money for Sandpoint resident Pete Johnson, who was diagnosed in November with late stage IV kidney cancer. The event will be held Saturday, July 23, from 1-6 p.m. at the MickDuff’s Beer Hall, 220 Cedar.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fighting for what is write

I, for one, see no need to have all of the abuse and mistreatment of commas being continuously displayed in letters to the editor of the Daily Bee. Commas were never intended to separate the subject and predicate in a sentence. Never intended. You don’t have to like commas, but that doesn’t give you the right to abuse them. If you want to display your ignorance with commas, send a letter to yourself. I shouldn’t have to see it.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cd'A police investigating homicide

Coeur d’Alene police are investigating a Coeur d’Alene man’s death, which detectives have determined was a homicide. Andrew T. Brake, 61, was found deceased around 4 p.m. Monday after police responded to a report of a deceased male at Brake’s home in the 2500 block of West Versaille Drive.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fire district announces annual pancake breakfast

Looking for a great breakfast and a chance to help out a great cause? If so, head on over to the Sam Owen Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast on July 23. It's a chance to have the volunteer firefighters cook you a tasty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy —all for only $5. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m.
HOPE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy