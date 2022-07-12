Bonner County History - July 10, 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Pursuant to Section 58-104(9) and 58-1301, et seq., Idaho Code (The Lake Protection Act) and rules of the State Board of Land Commissioners, notice is hereby given that Derek Mulgrew has made application to install approximately 340 linear feet of riprap and to construct a dock, launch rail system, and boat lift on the Pend Oreille River. Location: 199 East Thama Drive, Pend Oreille River, Priest River, Idaho, in Section 4/33 Township 55 North/56 North, Range 4 West; B.M., in Bonner County. Written objections to or requests for hearing in this matter must be on file with the Idaho Department of Lands, 2550 Highway 2 West, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 within thirty (30) days after the first appearance of this notice. Specific information regarding this application may be obtained from Justin Eshelman, Resource Specialist, Sr. on behalf of Navigable Waters Program - at the above address or by calling (208) 263-5104. /S/JUSTIN ESHELMAN/ Resource Specialist Idaho Department of Lands Legal#4362 AD#547082 July 14, 21, 2022.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO