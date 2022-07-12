Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Mega Millions’ climb continues as it has reached the 10th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game. Almost 35,000 tickets were sold for Tuesday’s drawing, but there is still no jackpot winner. If a lucky person gets the ticket this week, they will get $480 million as an annuity or $276 million in cash.
Lottery sales are soaring in North Carolina. Last year, there was a record $3.8 billion in sales with scratch-offs as the biggest seller. WRAL Investigates went through sales and prize data for every store in the state to see who was selling the most and who had the most big winners of $1,000 or more.
A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Scott Edwards and Perry Charles made a pact long ago to split any big lottery wins with each other — a promise that was kept Tuesday when Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I’d...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman won a $2 million prize after spinning a giant prize wheel Wednesday. Rosa Lilly, 67, of Mount Gilead had the chance to spin a giant wheel prize at the “Bigger $pin Live Event”. The $2 million prize was the top prize offered in the event.
A man in North Carolina is celebrating one the best days of his life after scoring a $1 million lottery prize. Costa Walton, of Mint Hill, stopped by the Flash Market on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail on Wednesday (July 6) where he picked up a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. It wasn't until he got home and scratched the ticket, however, that he realized just how lucky he was.
RALEIGH – Homebuyers in Raleigh’s metropolitan statistical area are increasingly backing out of real estate contracts to purchase homes, new data from national real estate brokerage firm Redfin shows. Of the 102 metropolitan regions studied, the region sees the tenth-fewest percentage of contracts fall through with 7% of...
Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuts on the big screen. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
Raleigh, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, according to audits from the state government. “Normally we hand out nearly $40,000 to $50,000 in fines where stores have been overcharging, and this past year it was over half a million,” said Chad Parker, the Standards Measurement Manager for the Department of Agriculture.
As a cross between Raleigh’s unofficial mascot and a never-ending internet joke, “Drunktown Guy” has enjoyed the past seven years as an anonymous poster child for alcoholic excess — forever frozen in mid-upchuck as he steadied himself against a light pole. But now Jeremy Markovich, longtime...
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its insurers will pay $7.5 million to the estate of a North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder. Charles Ray Finch died in January at 83. He was freed from a North Carolina prison three years ago after a federal judge […]
Go hit the road! Tourists spent nearly $29 billion while visiting North Carolina in 2021. This includes North Carolina residents who were visiting other parts of the state. Raleigh has a lot to offer, but there is so much else to see throughout North Carolina. Yet you shouldn't fill up your gas tank just yet. You should learn about great day trips from Raleigh first.
RALEIGH – Advance Auto Parts is ending its agreement ith the state of North Carolina under which the company could have received economic subsidies if it met previously agreed upon conditions, including adding employees based in its headquarters. On Tuesday the state’s Economic Investment Committee accepted the company’s request...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overcharged while checking out. Several stores in the Triangle paid thousands of dollars in fines for price scanning errors. "Our average fines that we hand out for overcharging stores are probably about $40,000 to $50,000 a year, and this past year, we've had half a million...and mainly, I would assume that's caused by inflation and staffing problems," Chad Parker with the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division said.
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced to prison three South Carolina men for a scheme that defrauded Lowe’s of more than $450,000, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. During the scheme, the three defendants made purchases at...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and reported having more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall. Kaul's fundraising was nearly double that of one of his Republican rivals. Former...
