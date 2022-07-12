ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's...

statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, thirteen, twenty, thirty, forty-three) (four, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 1-3-4, Lucky Sum: 8. (one, three, four; Lucky Sum: eight) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 5-9-1,...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

$480 million Mega Millions jackpot ranks in top 10 in game’s history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Mega Millions’ climb continues as it has reached the 10th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game. Almost 35,000 tickets were sold for Tuesday’s drawing, but there is still no jackpot winner. If a lucky person gets the ticket this week, they will get $480 million as an annuity or $276 million in cash.
RALEIGH, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
RICHLANDS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Man 'Elated' After Staggering $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating one the best days of his life after scoring a $1 million lottery prize. Costa Walton, of Mint Hill, stopped by the Flash Market on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail on Wednesday (July 6) where he picked up a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. It wasn't until he got home and scratched the ticket, however, that he realized just how lucky he was.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
WRAL News

Raleigh homebuyers backing out of deals at highest rate in 16 months

RALEIGH – Homebuyers in Raleigh’s metropolitan statistical area are increasingly backing out of real estate contracts to purchase homes, new data from national real estate brokerage firm Redfin shows. Of the 102 metropolitan regions studied, the region sees the tenth-fewest percentage of contracts fall through with 7% of...
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuts on the big screen. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the novel come to life in the film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as protagonist Kya, also known as the “Marsh Girl.” The movie soundtrack features a song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WNCT

NC to pay $7.5M to estate over wrongful conviction

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and its insurers will pay $7.5 million to the estate of a North Carolina man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1976 murder. Charles Ray Finch died in January at 83. He was freed from a North Carolina prison three years ago after a federal judge […]
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

6 great day trips from Raleigh that are not the beach

Go hit the road! Tourists spent nearly $29 billion while visiting North Carolina in 2021. This includes North Carolina residents who were visiting other parts of the state. Raleigh has a lot to offer, but there is so much else to see throughout North Carolina. Yet you shouldn't fill up your gas tank just yet. You should learn about great day trips from Raleigh first.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Advance Auto Parts backs out of jobs incentives deal that brought HQ to Raleigh

RALEIGH – Advance Auto Parts is ending its agreement ith the state of North Carolina under which the company could have received economic subsidies if it met previously agreed upon conditions, including adding employees based in its headquarters. On Tuesday the state’s Economic Investment Committee accepted the company’s request...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Number of stores fined for overcharging customers through price scanning mistakes skyrockets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overcharged while checking out. Several stores in the Triangle paid thousands of dollars in fines for price scanning errors. "Our average fines that we hand out for overcharging stores are probably about $40,000 to $50,000 a year, and this past year, we've had half a million...and mainly, I would assume that's caused by inflation and staffing problems," Chad Parker with the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division said.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three sentenced to prison terms for defrauding Lowe's

CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced to prison three South Carolina men for a scheme that defrauded Lowe’s of more than $450,000, announced Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. During the scheme, the three defendants made purchases at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Democrat Kaul takes in nearly $860,000 over 6 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and reported having more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall. Kaul's fundraising was nearly double that of one of his Republican rivals. Former...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy