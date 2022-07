Tabitha Timmons of Still Pond has been awarded the Roger D. Brown History Scholarship by the Historical Society of Kent County. The presentation was made at the 86th Annual Meeting of the Society on June 26 at historic Columbia Farm. Phyllis Brown, wife of the late Mr. Brown, made the presentation to a crowd of more than 70 gathered for the annual meeting.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO