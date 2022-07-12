ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Classic boat show returns after two-year hiatus

By DANIEL RADFORD
Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT — “Wooden” it be lovely to wander along the banks of Sand Creek and check out dozens of classic boats?. Thanks to the Inland Empire Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, the boat show is returning to downtown Sandpoint on Saturday after a two-year pause due to COVID-19...

Bonner County Daily Bee

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a theft in the 8000 block of Kelso Lake Road in Priest River at 5 a.m. Idaho Fish & Game responded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

Free showing of Dante's Peak in Cd'A

COEUR d’ALENE — Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and some comfy clothes this Friday at the lawn of the Fort Sherman Chapel, for an explosive viewing of the film "Dante’s Peak." The event is part of “Movies on the Lawn,” a special attraction hosted by the Museum...
MOVIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

City installing overhead detection systems on Sherman Avenue

COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Come to this benefit concert 'For Pete’s Sake'

You don’t have to look any further than the name to know why an upcoming benefit is being held. “For Pete’s Sake” is a benefit concert and event that aims to raise money for Sandpoint resident Pete Johnson, who was diagnosed in November with late stage IV kidney cancer. The event will be held Saturday, July 23, from 1-6 p.m. at the MickDuff’s Beer Hall, 220 Cedar.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fire district announces annual pancake breakfast

Looking for a great breakfast and a chance to help out a great cause? If so, head on over to the Sam Owen Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast on July 23. It's a chance to have the volunteer firefighters cook you a tasty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy —all for only $5. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m.
HOPE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 14 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Pursuant to Section 58-104(9) and 58-1301, et seq., Idaho Code (The Lake Protection Act) and rules of the State Board of Land Commissioners, notice is hereby given that Derek Mulgrew has made application to install approximately 340 linear feet of riprap and to construct a dock, launch rail system, and boat lift on the Pend Oreille River. Location: 199 East Thama Drive, Pend Oreille River, Priest River, Idaho, in Section 4/33 Township 55 North/56 North, Range 4 West; B.M., in Bonner County. Written objections to or requests for hearing in this matter must be on file with the Idaho Department of Lands, 2550 Highway 2 West, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 within thirty (30) days after the first appearance of this notice. Specific information regarding this application may be obtained from Justin Eshelman, Resource Specialist, Sr. on behalf of Navigable Waters Program - at the above address or by calling (208) 263-5104. /S/JUSTIN ESHELMAN/ Resource Specialist Idaho Department of Lands Legal#4362 AD#547082 July 14, 21, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
