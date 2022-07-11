Railroad crossing repair to begin in Madison and Greenville

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO