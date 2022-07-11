ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, FL

Railroad crossing repair to begin in Madison and Greenville

By admin
greenepublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Madison has been notified that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin efforts to repair the railroad crossing on Highway 14, as it leads into the City of Madison at Range Avenue, and US 221/State Road 55, near Greenville. The railroad repair process is tentatively scheduled to begin...

www.greenepublishing.com

