Cocolalla, ID

IDFG gives kids a taste of nature in the Panhandle Region

By T.J. ROSS Contributing Writer
Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

In today's highly digital and modernized world, it's easy for nature to take a back seat. Not so was the case for the second and fifth grade classes of Southside Elementary in the Lake Pend Oreille school district. In early-June, Idaho Fish and Game staff participated in...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Bonner County Daily Bee

AHWF works to rehabilitate injured animals

CLARK FORK — For over 20 years, Kathleen St. Clair has fought on behalf of the area’s wildlife. St. Clair began her journey as a wildlife advocate in the 1990s, when she worked at the then-new animal shelter. Due to her experience as a zookeeper, all calls about wild animals would be directed to her.
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SOLE celebrates anniversary with pollinator garden

ROUND LAKE — Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education celebrated its tenth anniversary by creating a pollinator garden at Round Lake State Park. “Since the summer of 2012, Selkirk Outdoor Leadership & Education or SOLE has been developing and facilitating intentional and transformational experiential education programs for over 6,500 local and regional youth in and around the waterways and wildlands, in and around, Sandpoint,” founder and executive director Dennison Webb said in a press release.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors 'Empty the Shelters'

As the nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, Bissell Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced or waived adoption fees of $50 or less from July 11-31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Celebrate Making Do' opens at UI's Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center

"Celebrate Making Do" is a collaborative fiber arts exhibit that features the history of how housewives utilized every scrap to make clothes, dolls and quilts. Bits and pieces of fabric, flour sacks, snips of ribbons and repurposed buttons all contributed to the creative housewife’s ability to “make do” when clothing their families in the early 1900s. These fiber artistic talents are being highlighted at a unique exhibit at the Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center, 10881 N. Boyer Road.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fire district announces annual pancake breakfast

Looking for a great breakfast and a chance to help out a great cause? If so, head on over to the Sam Owen Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast on July 23. It's a chance to have the volunteer firefighters cook you a tasty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy —all for only $5. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m.
HOPE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Come to this benefit concert 'For Pete’s Sake'

You don’t have to look any further than the name to know why an upcoming benefit is being held. “For Pete’s Sake” is a benefit concert and event that aims to raise money for Sandpoint resident Pete Johnson, who was diagnosed in November with late stage IV kidney cancer. The event will be held Saturday, July 23, from 1-6 p.m. at the MickDuff’s Beer Hall, 220 Cedar.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Agnes Waits

Agnes Waits of Laclede, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, July 10,2022, at the age of 91. Agnes was born on August 26, 1930 in Princeton, Minnesota to Owen and Jennie Stanley. Agnes met Elmer in Denver, Colorado, and they were married on February 18, 1956. They settled in Laclede in 1961, where they raised their children Sandi and Ron.
LACLEDE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

BCHRTF celebrating 30 years

SANDPOINT – Friday, the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force is celebrating 30 years of working to promote human rights. Organized by churches in the area, the group first met in 1991 after the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Rights warned of an increasing threat. That threat came In the form of violence and recruitment in the area due to the influence of Aryan Nations leader Richard Butler and his followers, Brenda Hammond, BCHRTF co-president, said. Looking down from her seat above the crowd, Hammond remembers Richard Butler being at the first meeting, making the event quite dramatic.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Why was profanity allowed in the Fourth parade?

I will keep this short and to the point. How is it at all possible that for the Fourth of July parade in Sandpoint was it allowable for a person to be carrying a sign that clearly included the "F" word. It is the right of an American to voice...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Torn' tells story of marriage to white supremacist

SANDPOINT – A woman’s story of being married to a white supremacist under Richard Butler will be shared at today’s Bonner County Human Rights Task Force 30th celebration. “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist”, written by Christine Eddy, will get its debut and beginning of its press...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest Lake minor land division concerns resident

SANDPOINT — County resident Jennifer Ekstrom expressed several concerns about the county’s rubber-stamping of minor land divisions at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting. Ekstrom called on the county to rescind its approval of MLD 0143-21, situated in the Coolin wetlands on the shores of Priest Lake. The minor land division, approved on June 11, created four new parcels in the wetland – in addition to 26 parcels that had been created by an administrative boundary adjustment last summer. Additionally, applications for “four more parcels [are] expected soon,” Elkstrom said.
COOLIN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 14 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Pursuant to Section 58-104(9) and 58-1301, et seq., Idaho Code (The Lake Protection Act) and rules of the State Board of Land Commissioners, notice is hereby given that Derek Mulgrew has made application to install approximately 340 linear feet of riprap and to construct a dock, launch rail system, and boat lift on the Pend Oreille River. Location: 199 East Thama Drive, Pend Oreille River, Priest River, Idaho, in Section 4/33 Township 55 North/56 North, Range 4 West; B.M., in Bonner County. Written objections to or requests for hearing in this matter must be on file with the Idaho Department of Lands, 2550 Highway 2 West, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 within thirty (30) days after the first appearance of this notice. Specific information regarding this application may be obtained from Justin Eshelman, Resource Specialist, Sr. on behalf of Navigable Waters Program - at the above address or by calling (208) 263-5104. /S/JUSTIN ESHELMAN/ Resource Specialist Idaho Department of Lands Legal#4362 AD#547082 July 14, 21, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Louis Oliver Meigs

Louis Oliver Meigs (Dec. 11, 1951-July 3, 2022) passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his home in Katy, Texas, on Sunday, July 3. He was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Madeline and Robert Meigs, raised in Omaha, attended Westside High School and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in civil engineering. He went on to live and work in Sandpoint, Idaho, as co-owner (with his brother Doug Meigs) of Welch Engineering Co. for 40-plus years. He married Jumpee in 1996 and they moved to Katy, Texas, in 2021 to enjoy their kids, their grandkids and their pet cat named Bleu.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lynelle Herbener Lingo

“No time on earth is long enough to share with those we love, or prepare our hearts for goodbye”. Lynnell Herbener Lingo, 71, passed on July 3,2022, peacefully at home after a sudden but brief bout with cancer. Lynn, as most people knew her as, was born in Whittier, California, on May 4, 1951, to Richard and Alice Herbener. One of four daughters, Lynn grew up in La Habra, California, and graduated from high school in 1969.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a theft in the 8000 block of Kelso Lake Road in Priest River at 5 a.m. Idaho Fish & Game responded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Dr. Theodore E. Alm, 57, of Sandpoint, died July 5 in a Spokane hospital after a brief illness. A widely known surgeon, Dr. Alm had practiced in North Idaho since 1968. He is survived here by his wife, Elizabeth. •••. BIRTHS. July 6 – Mr. and Mrs. George Rohrich,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Heartfelt thanks to all who helped with fire

We recently had a devastating fire at our old beloved wood shop at Sleep’s Cabins on Lakeshore Drive. We are astounded at the number of people who responded in our time of need. With heartfelt thanks we would like to recognize some of them. Our very first responders were...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

LPO Rep hosting Speakeasy fundraiser

SANDPOINT — Today and next Thursday, July 21, actors from the LPO Repertory will immerse the 219 into the era of prohibition with the “Speakeasy.”. This is the repertory’s second year performing the event. Proceeds will finance their performance of “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde at the Panida on Sept. 23,24, 30 and Oct. 1.
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

