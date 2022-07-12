ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Gas prices inch down in region

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT — Idaho drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pumps and more could be on the way. According to an AAA press release Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho is $5.21, which is 4 cents less than a week ago, but still 12 cents...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Watch: 'Fireball' seen flying across Idaho sky

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of Idaho shared some eye-catching videos of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky Tuesday night. Viewers in Rexburg, Twin Falls and Cascade reported seeing the fiery objects around 10:10 p.m. MT, shining against the dark Gem State sky. The American Meteor...
95.7 KEZJ

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Killed in Crash on Nevada Interstate

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada authorities revealed an Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in late June near Winnemucca. Nevada Highway Patrol released information on the fatal crash on June 30, that killed 72-year-old Richard Strauss, of Rigby. The Idaho man had been headed east on Interstate 80 in a Ford F250 when he went off the side of the road, overcorrected, then overturned on the dirt shoulder. The man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
City
Priest River, ID
State
Washington State
City
Oldtown, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Kentucky State
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Oregon State
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
State
Hawaii State
City
Lewiston, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake water access to be closed for 24 hours

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake water access will be closed for one day starting Thursday, July 21. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 a.m. Friday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the closure is needed to provide space for a contractor to complete warranty work to better seal chip sealing to the parking lot.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Texas Sends a Warning to Idaho When it Comes to Wind Power

When it’s hot, wind power is suddenly useless. A fellow wrote to me this week and said he was driving past the wind turbines along the Interstate between Jerome and Boise. Nothing was moving. Meanwhile, In Texas, they’ve had the same experience. It’s hot and the wind isn’t blowing. Turbines in Texas also had a colossal failure due to cold weather a couple of winters ago.
TEXAS STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Coeur D Alene
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 14 2022

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Pursuant to Section 58-104(9) and 58-1301, et seq., Idaho Code (The Lake Protection Act) and rules of the State Board of Land Commissioners, notice is hereby given that Derek Mulgrew has made application to install approximately 340 linear feet of riprap and to construct a dock, launch rail system, and boat lift on the Pend Oreille River. Location: 199 East Thama Drive, Pend Oreille River, Priest River, Idaho, in Section 4/33 Township 55 North/56 North, Range 4 West; B.M., in Bonner County. Written objections to or requests for hearing in this matter must be on file with the Idaho Department of Lands, 2550 Highway 2 West, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 within thirty (30) days after the first appearance of this notice. Specific information regarding this application may be obtained from Justin Eshelman, Resource Specialist, Sr. on behalf of Navigable Waters Program - at the above address or by calling (208) 263-5104. /S/JUSTIN ESHELMAN/ Resource Specialist Idaho Department of Lands Legal#4362 AD#547082 July 14, 21, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

More bear sightings in North Idaho has community on high alert

HAYDEN, Idaho — We’ve reported several bear attacks in our region, since the start of spring. In early April, there were 2 grizzly attacks near Naples. Livestock was killed in 3 attacks in North Idaho and two hunters killed a grizzly in self-defense near the Ruby Creek drainage. With the influx of people moving into North Idaho, we’re seeing the...
NAPLES, ID
kidotalkradio.com

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Dr. Theodore E. Alm, 57, of Sandpoint, died July 5 in a Spokane hospital after a brief illness. A widely known surgeon, Dr. Alm had practiced in North Idaho since 1968. He is survived here by his wife, Elizabeth. •••. BIRTHS. July 6 – Mr. and Mrs. George Rohrich,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Idaho man dies in I-80 crash west of Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -An Idaho man died June 30 in a crash on Interstate 80 in Pershing County about 17 miles west of Winnemucca. Richard Strauss, 72, of Rigby, Idaho, was driving a Ford F-350 that went off the highway at about 3:40 p.m., the Nevada State Police said Thursday.
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Fish and Game stocks Gem lake

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game began stocking fish in Gem Lake on Wednesday. The department plans to stock Gem lake with 3,000 catchable (10 to 12-inch) Yellowstone cutthroat trout. According to the department, all you need to get started is a fishing license...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

North Idaho housing market continues to cool off

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — North Idaho realtors told me this single family home in spirit lake would have gone under contract within a week if it was listed in february or march of this year. But now, that’s not the case. Homes like these are being listed for...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy