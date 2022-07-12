ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Fox guarding the henhouse on zoning board

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

This year, Bonner County commissioners split the Planning and Zoning Commission into two separate boards, Planning and Zoning. The final result on the Zoning Board of Commissioners, which hears files regarding zone changes, lot size changes, land splits etc. was appointed and seated with a 60% majority of active...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

41-acre annexation proposed in Post Falls

A public hearing will be held July 25 for a 41-acre annexation request at the northeast corner of Greensferry Road and Prairie Avenue in Post Falls. The deadline to submit public comments about the proposed annexation is July 18. A July 6 city of Post Falls staff report states the...
POST FALLS, ID
ncwlife.com

Spokane mayor, council president spar over separation of powers

(The Center Square) – The growing tension between Spokane City Council majority and Mayor Nadine Woodward comes in part from differing interpretations of the separation of powers. The latest battle lines are being drawn over Woodward’s recent decision to move police out of a second-floor former nunnery and into...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

County Commissioner District 5: Al French, who proudly "led the effort" to fire health officer Bob Lutz, faces current and former county employees

As the longest-serving county commissioner — with a hard-charging personality style — Al French sits in the light red District 5, the closest thing the new county commissioner map has to a swing district. But with a war chest of over $80,000 and a slew of endorsements from local mayors, a lot would have to go wrong for him to lose.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

SANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports center comes after the city’s acceptance of a $7.5 million donation from Jim Russell and his mother, Virginia (Ginny) Russell in March. As wife and son of James E. Russell, Jim Russell said they made the donation, after his father's passing in 2019 to honor his father’s lifelong dream to give back to the community he spent his life in.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandpoint, ID
Bonner County, ID
Government
County
Bonner County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC trustees approve president’s contract

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 on Thursday to approve the employment contract of the institution’s incoming president, Dr. Nick Swayne. Trustees also gave the green light for NIC to purchase the Fort Ground Grill. Swayne will start Aug. 1. “It is clear to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for July, 15 2022

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0626 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC, Plaintiff, v. THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; SHANE WHITE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF DEAN W. WHITE; DASIA RICKER; HEATHER HADLEY; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF CARLEEN R. JAGGAR and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856: You have been sued by Finance of America Reverse LLC, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0626. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 134 3RD STREET, PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO 83856 and legally described as BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BLOCK 17 OF PRIEST RIVER, IDAHO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS, PAGE 28, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO; THENCE NORTH 120 FEET; THENCE WEST 100 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 120 FEET; THENCE EAST 100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated 7/1/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/Brandy Steiger DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4343 AD#545898 July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Honeysuckle boat launch to stay put

HAYDEN — Boaters and swimmers at Honeysuckle Beach will continue to share the popular summer site at Hayden Lake. The Hayden City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to not move forward on proposals in a study on how to improve the area. One solution that caught most people’s attention called...
HAYDEN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Conflict Of Interest#Bocc#The Planning Commission
Bonner County Daily Bee

Why was profanity allowed in the Fourth parade?

I will keep this short and to the point. How is it at all possible that for the Fourth of July parade in Sandpoint was it allowable for a person to be carrying a sign that clearly included the "F" word. It is the right of an American to voice...
SANDPOINT, ID
Sandpoint Reader

‘Off the charts’

Sandpoint City Council members gathered with Planning and Zoning commissioners for a joint workshop July 12, during which they parsed through an in-depth report from Portland, Ore.-based Leland Consulting that drilled into some of the most pressing issues facing not only Sandpoint, but Bonner County as a whole. The study,...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

City installing overhead detection systems on Sherman Avenue

COEUR d’ALENE — It’s maddening for a driver to approach a green light at an intersection, with no other traffic in sight, and the signal light, for no apparent reason, changes to yellow, then red. That should be happening less in Coeur d’Alene, and traffic flow should...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Washington Primary 2022: How to vote, who's running & what you need to know

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary. Washington state’s primary election takes place August 2, 2022. In Washington state, voters will decide on ballot measures, U.S. Senate and Congressional races, statewide races and a number of county races. Some of the key Spokane County races include Spokane County commissioners, Spokane County sheriff, Spokane prosecuting attorney and district court judges.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a theft in the 8000 block of Kelso Lake Road in Priest River at 5 a.m. Idaho Fish & Game responded...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The law of the land

COEUR d’ALENE — Don Johnston played a key role in Coeur d’Alene history, serving as its mayor from 1977 to 1981. Wednesday night, he came to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to see and hear about a key part of Idaho’s history. “This records the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Dr. Theodore E. Alm, 57, of Sandpoint, died July 5 in a Spokane hospital after a brief illness. A widely known surgeon, Dr. Alm had practiced in North Idaho since 1968. He is survived here by his wife, Elizabeth. •••. BIRTHS. July 6 – Mr. and Mrs. George Rohrich,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man kills two wolves in his barn

TROY, Mont. — There are two fewer wolves on the prowl in Lincoln County, after a man shot two wolves attacking his goats. A man who lives west of Troy just off U.S. 2 on the Kootenai River shot and killed a pair of wolves Sunday, July 10 morning that attacked his domestic goats.
TROY, MT
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fire district announces annual pancake breakfast

Looking for a great breakfast and a chance to help out a great cause? If so, head on over to the Sam Owen Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast on July 23. It's a chance to have the volunteer firefighters cook you a tasty breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy —all for only $5. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-11 a.m.
HOPE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
thestand.org

Time to vote | Emily’s the only choice | Cathy’s toxic

► From the Spokesman-Review — Time to vote: County auditor’s office mailing ballots this week — Get your blue or black pen ready – it’s time to vote in the Aug. 2 primary election. This week, the Spokane County auditor’s office is mailing out more than 356,000 ballots. Once ballots arrive, voters can mail them or place them in county drop boxes as soon as they want. Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Aug. 2. County drop boxes lock at 8 p.m. on election day.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy